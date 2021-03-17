Avid Learning Academy Accelerates Media Arts Education and Career Paths in Video and Music Creation

Avid and Publisher Rowman & Littlefield Enable High School Certification in Digital Media Production During 2021-22 School Year

BURLINGTON, Mass. and WASHINGTON, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning this September, educators can start high school students on the exciting path toward becoming skilled video and audio creators through the new Avid Learning Academy Program. Combining the strengths of media technology provider Avid (Nasdaq: AVID) and book publisher Rowman & Littlefield, the Avid Learning Academy offers solutions for K-12 media arts educators to train and officially certify students on the Avid creative software tools specified by college media studies programs and employers in the media & entertainment industry.​

The Avid Learning Academy includes everything educators need to elevate their current arts and media programs, or rapidly launch a new program from the ground up: texts and courseware for instructors and students with hands-on exercises and supporting media; Avid’s free creative tools software (Media Composer | First for video editing and Pro Tools | First for audio creation); online and reseller support; plus online tutorials. By the close of the 2021-22 school year, participating high school educators will be able to certify their students as Avid Certified Associates on the same technologies relied on by the editors, producers and other creators of the world’s most popular music, movies, TV shows, sports and news broadcasts.

Avid Learning Academy courses designed by education professionals and aligned to the National Core Arts Standards (U.S.) introduce students to video and audio media creation and build skills through topics such as:

Introduction to Filmmaking

Stages of Video Post-Production

Framing and Composition

Solving Problems with Effects

Audio Basics & Terminology

How to Record and Edit a Podcast

How to Add Ambiance to a Mix



The Avid Certified Associate credential is designed to put students on a pathway to industry-recognized Avid Certified User and Avid Certified Professional certifications, available worldwide through Avid Learning Partner institutions.

Avid’s global education ecosystem supports more than 600 Learning Partner institutions and has trained and certified tens of thousands of people working in education and media today. By joining the Avid Learning Academy, K-12 educators will also tap into this global community throughout post-secondary education who train students on Avid as well as thousands of highly accomplished film, broadcast and music professionals who continue to earn new Avid certifications throughout their careers. Prominent university partners will offer professional development and certification classes for media arts teachers interested in adding the Avid Certified Associate credential to their program.