 

Avid Learning Academy Accelerates Media Arts Education and Career Paths in Video and Music Creation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 14:28  |  46   |   |   

Avid and Publisher Rowman & Littlefield Enable High School Certification in Digital Media Production During 2021-22 School Year

BURLINGTON, Mass. and WASHINGTON, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning this September, educators can start high school students on the exciting path toward becoming skilled video and audio creators through the new Avid Learning Academy Program. Combining the strengths of media technology provider Avid (Nasdaq: AVID) and book publisher Rowman & Littlefield, the Avid Learning Academy offers solutions for K-12 media arts educators to train and officially certify students on the Avid creative software tools specified by college media studies programs and employers in the media & entertainment industry.​

The Avid Learning Academy includes everything educators need to elevate their current arts and media programs, or rapidly launch a new program from the ground up: texts and courseware for instructors and students with hands-on exercises and supporting media; Avid’s free creative tools software (Media Composer | First for video editing and Pro Tools | First for audio creation); online and reseller support; plus online tutorials. By the close of the 2021-22 school year, participating high school educators will be able to certify their students as Avid Certified Associates on the same technologies relied on by the editors, producers and other creators of the world’s most popular music, movies, TV shows, sports and news broadcasts.

Avid Learning Academy courses designed by education professionals and aligned to the National Core Arts Standards (U.S.) introduce students to video and audio media creation and build skills through topics such as:

  • Introduction to Filmmaking
  • Stages of Video Post-Production
  • Framing and Composition
  • Solving Problems with Effects
  • Audio Basics & Terminology
  • How to Record and Edit a Podcast
  • How to Add Ambiance to a Mix

The Avid Certified Associate credential is designed to put students on a pathway to industry-recognized Avid Certified User and Avid Certified Professional certifications, available worldwide through Avid Learning Partner institutions.

Avid’s global education ecosystem supports more than 600 Learning Partner institutions and has trained and certified tens of thousands of people working in education and media today. By joining the Avid Learning Academy, K-12 educators will also tap into this global community throughout post-secondary education who train students on Avid as well as thousands of highly accomplished film, broadcast and music professionals who continue to earn new Avid certifications throughout their careers. Prominent university partners will offer professional development and certification classes for media arts teachers interested in adding the Avid Certified Associate credential to their program.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avid Learning Academy Accelerates Media Arts Education and Career Paths in Video and Music Creation Avid and Publisher Rowman & Littlefield Enable High School Certification in Digital Media Production During 2021-22 School YearBURLINGTON, Mass. and WASHINGTON, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Beginning this September, educators can start high …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Kepler Cheuvreux
Bango Final Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Avid Technology Announces Q4 and FY 2020 Results
08.03.21
Avid Redefines Video Editing with Public Launch of Avid | Edit On Demand Cloud Subscription Service
23.02.21
Avid Names Adistec as Master Distributor to Expand the Reach of Its Video and Audio Business Throughout Latin America
18.02.21
Avid VENUE 7 Enhancements Provide the Power and Flexibility Needed for Sound Engineers to Deliver High-Quality Performances
18.02.21
Avid Technology Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
17.02.21
PBS KVIE Selects New Avid Workflows to Transform its Production Infrastructure