 

CHNC Intensity, Determination and a Magical Unwavering Direction Transports CHNC to Become the Macondo of Medical Cannabis Research

HOUSTON, Texas, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTC: CHNC) https://www.chnc-hdh.com/: With all hands on deck, and an axiomatically relentless effort to endure and continue to withstand the test of time, CHNC intends to continue to improve its overall performance. And, in addition to its short and long-term promising projects, as well as the need and desire to provide our shareholders and partners a great return on their investment; suitably, the board of directors at CHNC by virtue of a cash transaction sealed a buyback of 4 billion shares, with no dilution effect to shareholders. All the same, shareholders can rest assured with shrewd knowledge that the ownership of the company that each one has in their possession has not been reduced or diluted. The four billion shares acquired have now become part of the treasury of the company, says Elizabeth Hernandez, COO of CHNC. This move resembles the re-acquisition by a company of its own shares known as a “Buyback”. Some of you may remember that such transactions used to be deemed as market manipulation, and that’s why it was illegal until 1982. After that, buybacks became a frequent practice, and are better used because of different reasons such as ownership consolidation, undervaluation, financial statements, even for compensation purposes (for instance an Employee Stock Option Plan). Among the companies that have performed a buyback we find Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Berkshire Hathaway, and others. Without a doubt, buybacks have slowly overtaken dividends as a preferred way to increase shareholder value.  

On a different note, we continue to nurture and water the collegiate development of our educational training programs aimed at a different public than just consumers/experts of cannabis, whereby, we are now educating doctors, businessmen, legislators, and politicians. Before the present, medical cannabis as a stable business was just a multicolor hallucination, or a political suicide for public office legislators, but with patience and education, cannabis as medication has slowly gained weight and relevance. As an example with accredited educational standards, Colombia, a country with a well-known bloodstained historical war on drugs, swiftly took a great step of legalizing cannabis for medical purposes in 2017, gradually changing to be one of the most profitable educational destinations of our franchises and academic venues. Therefore, we are pleased to inform of the novel and renewed alliances made with educational entities such as UTADEO (Universidad Jorge Tadeo Lozano) located in Bógota-Colombia, which for 3 years has collaborated with our firm and featured our educational 12 and 14 weeks Diplomado Curricula, making us pioneers of our Accredited University Diploma Courses, to certified cannabis pedagogical programs in Latin America. It should be noted that these curriculums have had an international reach, with students, health professionals, agronomists, chemists, and patients from countries such as Brazil, Spain, France, Uruguay, Mexico, Peru, USA, and Chile traveling from around the world to Colombia to attend our Diplomados. 

