Nano Dimension’s First Ever Additively Manufactured Electronic (AME) Monolithic RF Communications Circuit Has Been Sent to International Space Station (ISS) Flight Studies

Collaboration with L3Harris Technologies, a leading technology innovator that solves mission-critical challenges.

Nano Dimension and L3Harris have created innovative methods for additive manufacturing of monolithically integrated RF systems.

AME fabrication process was optimized to design and manufacture a single RF communications board for flight studies aboard the ISS.

Sunrise, Florida, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (Printed Electronics) provider, announced today that the first ever integrated RF circuit fabricated by Nano Dimension and designed and integrated by L3Harris, has been flown to the International Space Station (ISS). This project, two years in the making, was selected by the ISS U.S. National Laboratory for space effects studies. The project will provide a systematic analysis of an additively manufactured single board for radio frequency (RF) space systems, especially for nanosatellites, and will communicate with a ground-based satellite tracking system at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach, Florida. The primary purpose of the project is to demonstrate the viability of using new technologies, such as multi-level/multi-material AMEs, which use 3D inkjet printer-based technologies to produce monolithic RF communication systems for use in space.

This project, part of the MISSE Flight Facility, is the first systematic experiment by L3Harris and Nano Dimension aiming to analyze the RF properties of additively manufactured High-Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs) in a space environment.

L3Harris is a leader in the development of RF circuits for satellites and communications systems. In recent years, research to develop these circuits and systems used for conveying information such as data, video, and voice across long distances has focused on improving mobility and performance.

Nano Dimension fabricated the single RF board using its proprietary additively manufactured electronics process in the DragonFly LDM system. The board includes the antenna, the electronic traces for mounting all the functional components, and the signal ground plane. The fabricated communications device was designed by L3Harris to operate at 2.4Ghz and to be integrated into the MISSE module and launch. This device will be tested at three program points: pre-flight, in-flight, and post-flight. In this first-of-its-kind space flight experiment, the hardware will fly in the low Earth orbit (LEO) environment for six months on the ISS, which will provide scientists with a better understanding of how AME technology endures in various space environments. Low Earth orbit, a region some 1,200 miles (2,000 km) above the planet, is home to the ISS, as well as a large number of communications satellites, all of which utilize RF communications systems. The possibility of using AME technology for these RF systems had arisen in the past, as it offers several advantages, including the ability to produce low weight, high performance electronic devices, rapid development time, and the ability to fabricate complex shapes and systems that traditional manufacturing cannot.