 

High Demand from Fashion Industry to Replace Leather to Open Plethora of Opportunities for the Flexible PVC Films & Sheets Market, Growing Use in Haute Couture Fashion to Accelerate its Uptake in the Industry TMR

- PVC films and sheets are becoming more common because of their durability and cost-effectiveness. Manufacturers of lightweight PVC films & sheets are capitalising on emerging markets in end-use industries.

The meat processing sector, as well as other sectors dealing with fruits and cold cuts, are generating income for market participants.

ALBANY, N.Y., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PVC films and sheets refer to those flexible materials that can be utilized for an extensive range of applications. Synthetic leather, vinyl records, credit cards, cling films, packaging, vehicle interiors and vehicle interiors, stationery, roofing membranes, durable flooring, cable and wire insulation, and so on. Such extensive scope of usage is likely to foster growth of the global flexible PVC films & sheets market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

PVC is an excellent all-around framing content, according to the new 'Green Guide to Specification' by Building Research Establishment Ltd. PVC-U windows received a 'A+' rating in a commercial set up and a 'A' rating in a domestic  environment. PVC-U windows are considered one of the most energy-efficient options available in the market. Flexible PVC films and sheets find extensive use in the development of sports facilities. These films and sheets are widely utilized in athletic equipment and wear, stadiums and different sporting venues. Flexible PVC films and sheets have a composition and structure that allows them to be mechanically recycled with relative ease, resulting in high-quality recycling substances. Multiple benefits of the flexible PVC is expected to pave way for rapid growth of the global flexible PVC films & sheets market over the assessment timeline, from 2020 to 2030. 

From 2020 to 2030, global flexible PVC films & sheets market is expected to develop at a CAGR of ~4%, in terms of volume. Flexible PVC films and sheets are in high demand across a wide range of industries, which is expected to generate significant prospects for expansion.

Fashion Industry Generates High Demand for Flexible PVC Materials

Apart from its high use in medical and packaging application, PVC also finds extensive usage in the apparel industry. In the global flexible PVC films and sheets market, the emergence of vinyl fashions is creating value-grab possibilities for manufacturers. Increased demand for raincoats and fire-fighter jackets are fuelling the demand for flexible PVC materials. Besides, PVC-coated fabrics find extensive use in the fashion industry, especially in haute couture products. In the global flexible PVC films & sheets market, PVC is dubbed "the new vegan leather." These materials are widely utilized to substitute conventional leather in bags, coats, and shoes. Fashion designers are drawn towards these animal-friendly properties of plasticized vinyl, which is likely to augur well for the global flexible PVC films & sheets market in the near future.

