FOX News Digital Surpasses New York Times and Washington Post in Every Key Performance Metric

FOX News also completed the month with its best February on record in total social interactions, up 24 percent versus the prior year, according to Socialbakers. For the 78 th straight month, FOX News remained the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) among the news competitive set, driving over 73 million total interactions. FOX News also remained number one in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors, with over 51 million Facebook and 20 million Instagram interactions, according to Socialbakers.

FOX News Digital closed out February of 2021 with 1.6 billion multiplatform views, 3.4 billion multiplatform minutes and over 89 million multiplatform unique visitors, according to Comscore. The digital network surpassed the New York Times, Washington Post , and USA Today in every category, as well as CBSNews.com and ABCNews.com. The FOX News Mobile App totaled over 7.5 million unique visitors.*

Additionally, FOXBusiness.com earned a February record across all key performance indicators, as well double digit increases year over year in every category, securing 27 million multiplatform unique visitors (+31%). FOXBusiness.com also drove 138 million multiplatform views (+52%) and 241 million multiplatform total minutes (+45%) last month. The business network notched its fifth consecutive month surpassing Forbes.com in multiplatform minutes.**

FEBRUARY 2021 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,418,000,000 (down 14 percent vs. February 2020)

CNN.com – 3,749,000,000 (up 8 percent vs. February 2020)

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,552,000,000 (down 9 percent vs. February 2020)

CNN.com – 1,913,000,000 (down 10 percent vs. February 2020)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 89,181,000 (down 19 percent vs. February 2020)

CNN.com – 145,937,000 (up 7 percent vs. February 2020)



FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International, and the newly announced platform FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 19 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, February 2021, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], February 2021, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, February 2021, U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005574/en/