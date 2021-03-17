 

Lixte Biotechnology to Present Its Novel Product Candidate for Targeted Cancer Therapy at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference on March 24

  • More than 40 preclinical studies have found that Lixte’s lead drug candidate LB-100 increases the anti-tumor activity of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy without increasing toxicity

EAST SETAUKET, NY, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT), a clinical-stage drug discovery company developing pharmacologically active drugs for use in cancer treatment, will participate in the virtual Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference being held March 24-25, 2021. Lixte Founder and Chief Executive Officer John S. Kovach, M.D., will present on Wednesday, March 24 at 10:55 a.m. ET in Track 1. Investors may register for the conference at the event website.

During the corporate presentation and in one-on-one investor meetings, Dr. Kovach will discuss Lixte’s product pipeline of ongoing studies and planned trials of its lead clinical candidate LB-100, a unique first-in-class anti-cancer agent with no competitors known to Lixte currently in the clinic.

Dr. Kovach commented, “More than 40 preclinical studies with leading medical centers indicated that LB-100 enhances standard therapies for many cancers. We now have a number of exciting clinical investigations underway for LB-100, including three clinical trials and one pharmacology study. Our initial cancer targets are myelodysplastic syndrome, soft tissue sarcomas, small cell lung cancer, and glioblastoma.”

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:LIXT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering drugs for more effective treatments for many forms of cancer and other serious common diseases. A major driver of cancer is defects in the switches that turn the biochemical pathways in cells on and off. Most cancer research over the past 30 years has focused on the “on” switches because the “off” switches, especially the master “off” switch protein phosphatase (PP2A), were believed to cause intolerable toxicity in patients. Lixte has achieved a breakthrough with its novel, first-in-class lead compound, PP2A inhibitor LB-100, by demonstrating that it is readily tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. This innovative approach encourages cancer cells, damaged by chemo or other cancer therapies, to continue to replicate before repairing the damage, leading to the more efficient death and elimination of those cells from the body. Lixte has partnered with top medical institutions and leading academic research centers to advance the clinical development of its compounds. The LB-100 compound, of which there are no competitors known to Lixte, is being tested in three clinical cancer treatment studies with others in planning. lixte.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future product demand, supply, manufacturing, costs, marketing and pricing factors are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash, research results, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Lixte Contact:
info@lixte.com
General Phone: (631) 830-7092
Investor Phone: (888) 289-5533




