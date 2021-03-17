The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company celebrates connecting 5 million children to gardening and outdoor play through its GroMoreGood initiative

Company announces it is halfway to its enterprise-wide goal of connecting 10 million kids to the benefits of gardening and outdoor play by 2023



The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation announces its 2021 GroMoreGood grant recipients ahead of the first day of spring

Support continues for families and communities everywhere to GroMoreGood in their own backyards and gardens



MARYSVILLE, Ohio, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families across America begin to recover from one of our nation’s most difficult years, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company aims to bring the power of gardening and time outdoors to more children as a way to provide comfort and moments of joy to those who need it most. Today, the company announced it is halfway to its enterprise-wide commitment of connecting 10 million children to the benefits of gardening and outdoor play by 2023 and will increase its efforts in the years to come.

Spring marks a time of growth and rebirth that has long been celebrated by the gardening community. However, this year, the positive experiences that gardening and growing provide are needed more than ever. The ongoing pandemic has created disruption for millions of children and families across the country and has had a compounding effect on those already struggling with food insecurity and lack of access to fresh food and safe outdoor greenspaces. Through its GroMoreGood initiative, ScottsMiracle-Gro hopes to combat these pressing challenges and improve children’s access to healthy food and outdoor play time.

“The challenges facing millions of Americans right now are devastating and the impact has been especially hard for our children,” said Jim King, President of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. “It demands action from all of us, but especially from companies to use their resources and influence to help make positive change. We’re gardeners. And we’ve seen the incredible benefits that happen when kids connect to gardening, fresh food and time outdoors. That's why we’re so committed to bringing these moments to more children right now.”

GroMoreGood is an enterprise-wide commitment for ScottsMiracle-Gro being largely implemented by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. Funding for the Foundation comes through the sale of the company’s leading branded products, including Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Ortho. ScottMiracle-Gro and its Foundation are partnering with leading nonprofit organizations and other partners across the United States to elevate the critical need to connect more children to gardening and outdoor play and improve children’s access to gardens and greenspaces. Those key partners include Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, KidsGardening, Major League Baseball, National Farm to School Network, National Head Start Association, National Recreation and Park Association and No Kid Hungry.