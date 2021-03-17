Nordson EFD Introduces 70cc Optimum Syringe Barrels Ideal for Longer Production Cycles

Nordson EFD , a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN ) and a leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces the largest sized syringe barrel in its Optimum dispensing components line. The 70cc syringe barrel holds more assembly fluids, such as adhesives, epoxies, sealants, solder pastes, and more, than the other sizes including 3cc, 5cc, 10cc, 30cc, and 55cc. It is ideal for electronic applications such as underfill, potting, and conformal coating.

New 70cc Optimum syringe barrels from Nordson EFD reduce downtime by reducing the number of fluid changeouts in automated manufacturing processes. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We saw a need in the market for the larger sized barrel,” said Felicitas Stuebing, Product Line Manager, Consumables, Nordson EFD. “It will last longer on the production line, causing fewer changeovers, which reduces costs and downtime for manufacturers.”

This 70cc fluid reservoir is available in Nordson EFD’s proprietary clear Optimum resin for general purpose applications and UV-blocking amber resin for light-sensitive assembly fluids.

These barrels feature the same ZeroDraft walls as other Optimum syringe barrels. The barrel’s consistent internal diameter maintains the proper seal with the piston for consistent dispensing results.

All syringe barrels are manufactured in Nordson EFD’s silicone-free facilities in the United States and certified for industrial use.

For more information, visit Nordson EFD on the web at nordsonefd.com, linkedin.com/company/nordson-efd, email at info@nordsonefd.com, or call +1 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484.

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005033/en/