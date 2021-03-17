Data Center UPS Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 6 Billion by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 17.03.2021, 15:00 | 35 | 0 | 0 17.03.2021, 15:00 | CHICAGO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center UPS market report. The data center UPS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the period 2020−2026. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in the demand for data center services further driving the need for power infrastructures such as UPS systems.

Countries that suffer from power instability and unreliability, especially in the Middle East , Africa , and APAC, are likely to procure highly efficient and redundant UPS systems.

, , and APAC, are likely to procure highly efficient and redundant UPS systems. VRLA UPS systems are expected to dominate the global UPS market, with a market share of around 76%, followed by lithium-ion UPS systems.

The procurement of lithium-ion UPS systems is observing a surge in the data center electrical infrastructure market, with the market share likely to reach around 35% by 2026.

The deployment of <500 kVA UPS systems is increasing in edge data facilities and are likely to account for a market share of around 40% of the global UPS systems market by the end of the forecast period. Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by UPS types, UPS systems capacity, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 31 other vendors Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-ups-market-2025 Data Center UPS Market – Segmentation VRLA batteries are likely to account for the highest data center UPS market share during the forecast period; however, they can register negative growth. These batteries are responsible for multiple outages in the market. To prevent system failures during grid outages, they require constant maintenance and service checks, which increase the OPEX for operators.

The growth of <=500 kVA UPS systems is expected to be higher among prefabricated operators than traditional brick-and-mortar facilities. Small- and medium-sized data centers with a power density of less than 1 MW are adopting data center market has witnessed increased adoption of systems with a capacity of over 1,000kVA among hyperscale facilities.

Many new data centers are designed to be of Tier III standards with a minimum of N+1 redundancy and can be reconfigured with up to 2N+1 redundancy as and when the need arises, along with the incorporation of flexible data center designs. A high number of under-developed projects across the globe fall under the Tier III category. Data Center UPS Market by UPS Type Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4



