 

Data Center UPS Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 6 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

CHICAGO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center UPS market report.

Arizton Logo

The data center UPS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  • The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in the demand for data center services further driving the need for power infrastructures such as UPS systems.
  • Countries that suffer from power instability and unreliability, especially in the Middle East, Africa, and APAC, are likely to procure highly efficient and redundant UPS systems.
  • VRLA UPS systems are expected to dominate the global UPS market, with a market share of around 76%, followed by lithium-ion UPS systems.
  • The procurement of lithium-ion UPS systems is observing a surge in the data center electrical infrastructure market, with the market share likely to reach around 35% by 2026.
  • The deployment of <500 kVA UPS systems is increasing in edge data facilities and are likely to account for a market share of around 40% of the global UPS systems market by the end of the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by UPS types, UPS systems capacity, tier standards, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 31 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-ups-market-2025 

Data Center UPS Market – Segmentation

  • VRLA batteries are likely to account for the highest data center UPS market share during the forecast period; however, they can register negative growth. These batteries are responsible for multiple outages in the market. To prevent system failures during grid outages, they require constant maintenance and service checks, which increase the OPEX for operators.
  • The growth of <=500 kVA UPS systems is expected to be higher among prefabricated operators than traditional brick-and-mortar facilities. Small- and medium-sized data centers with a power density of less than 1 MW are adopting data center market has witnessed increased adoption of systems with a capacity of over 1,000kVA among hyperscale facilities.
  • Many new data centers are designed to be of Tier III standards with a minimum of N+1 redundancy and can be reconfigured with up to 2N+1 redundancy as and when the need arises, along with the incorporation of flexible data center designs. A high number of under-developed projects across the globe fall under the Tier III category.

Data Center UPS Market by UPS Type

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Data Center UPS Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 6 Billion by 2026 - Arizton CHICAGO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center UPS market report. The data center UPS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Global Telemedicine Market to Hit $144.2 Billion Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Simulation Software Market worth $26.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Comvita Wellness Lab re-imagines the future of retail
Stock Music Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 2 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Chronic Pain Market Size Expected to Demonstrate Optimal Growth at a CAGR of 3.0% in the 7MM During ...
Johan Torgeby and Kristina Willgård elected new Board members of Mölnlycke
Casio to Release Slimmest-Ever G-STEEL
International March of the Living to Hold Virtual 2021 March
Panama Flagship Store Facilitates Successful Online Registry Applications
Titel
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in FuboTV, Inc. of Class ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Infosys BPM and Newmont Corporation Extend Their Strategic Collaboration to Standardize & Digitize ...
Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Emergency Use Listing by the World Health ...
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Sinopec Accelerates Hydrogen Energy Development to Build World-leading Clean Energy Chemical ...
McKinsey Research Confirms Omnichannel is the Leading Approach to B2B Sales; Effectiveness Jumps ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA