Get Real Health Chosen to Participate in Advancing Standards for Precision Medicine Pilot Project

Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) family of companies and a provider of comprehensive patient engagement tools, announced today that it participated in the Advancing Standards in Precision Medicine (ASPM) project pilot. The project, a collaboration between the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) All of Us Research Program (All of Us), actively supports safe and secure access to and sharing of emerging health data. The project’s objective is to expedite the success of the Precision Medicine Initiative (PMI), a nationwide initiative to move away from the “one-size-fits-all” approach to healthcare delivery toward tailored treatment and prevention strategies based on an individual’s unique characteristics, including environment, lifestyle, and biology.

Audacious Inquiry, an industry-shaping health information technology and policy company, coordinated participation in the pilot. Get Real Health’s role, featured in the Mobile Health, Sensors and Wearables section of the pilot, focused on establishing the ways in which patient health data can be shared between personal devices and electronic health record (EHR) systems. athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, provided the EHR system that received device data and incorporated it into the EHR system using Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR).

“One of the challenges we faced in this project was the ability of others to participate in piloting the FHIR specifications in the face of other infrastructure changes last year,” said Keith Boone, enterprise architect at Audacious Inquiry. “Get Real Health was able to demonstrate the use of FHIR for remote patient monitoring using mobile health devices with existing software products already on the market. Their technical team really understands the challenges that healthcare providers face when integrating patient facing features with EHR systems, and as a result, we were able to complete this proof-of-concept testing.”

The pilot yielded significant findings in the areas of interoperability and data sharing. The report stated, in part, “The Get Real Health and athenahealth demonstration successfully showed how data can be captured from a patient’s consumer device(s) and shared with a provider. Due to Get Real Health’s ability to connect to a wide variety of consumer devices (connected through third-party APIs), the project was able to demonstrate the ability to capture and share consumer device data measuring several risk factors (e.g., temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, and weight).”