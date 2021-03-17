 

Get Real Health Chosen to Participate in Advancing Standards for Precision Medicine Pilot Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) family of companies and a provider of comprehensive patient engagement tools, announced today that it participated in the Advancing Standards in Precision Medicine (ASPM) project pilot. The project, a collaboration between the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) All of Us Research Program (All of Us), actively supports safe and secure access to and sharing of emerging health data. The project’s objective is to expedite the success of the Precision Medicine Initiative (PMI), a nationwide initiative to move away from the “one-size-fits-all” approach to healthcare delivery toward tailored treatment and prevention strategies based on an individual’s unique characteristics, including environment, lifestyle, and biology.

Audacious Inquiry, an industry-shaping health information technology and policy company, coordinated participation in the pilot. Get Real Health’s role, featured in the Mobile Health, Sensors and Wearables section of the pilot, focused on establishing the ways in which patient health data can be shared between personal devices and electronic health record (EHR) systems. athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, provided the EHR system that received device data and incorporated it into the EHR system using Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR).

“One of the challenges we faced in this project was the ability of others to participate in piloting the FHIR specifications in the face of other infrastructure changes last year,” said Keith Boone, enterprise architect at Audacious Inquiry. “Get Real Health was able to demonstrate the use of FHIR for remote patient monitoring using mobile health devices with existing software products already on the market. Their technical team really understands the challenges that healthcare providers face when integrating patient facing features with EHR systems, and as a result, we were able to complete this proof-of-concept testing.”

The pilot yielded significant findings in the areas of interoperability and data sharing. The report stated, in part, “The Get Real Health and athenahealth demonstration successfully showed how data can be captured from a patient’s consumer device(s) and shared with a provider. Due to Get Real Health’s ability to connect to a wide variety of consumer devices (connected through third-party APIs), the project was able to demonstrate the ability to capture and share consumer device data measuring several risk factors (e.g., temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, and weight).”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Get Real Health Chosen to Participate in Advancing Standards for Precision Medicine Pilot Project Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) family of companies and a provider of comprehensive patient engagement tools, announced today that it participated in the Advancing Standards in Precision Medicine (ASPM) project pilot. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
beaconsmind AG Unveils Its International Expansion Blueprint, and Announces Its Intention to First ...
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Charter Senior Living Selects American HealthTech EHR to Continue to Lead the Way in Senior Living
18.02.21
Alabama Hospital Chooses TruBridge RCM Product
16.02.21
Mississippi Hospital Selects Evident and Trubridge to Better Manage Patient Care and Improve Financial Operations