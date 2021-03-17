 

Charmin Rolls Out First-Ever NFT(P)

Today Charmin released its NFT(P) crypto collection – three original pieces of digital TP art celebrating Charmin’s mission to help everyone Enjoy the Go both in real life and virtually. Charmin will be rolling out the auction of the first-ever NFT (non-fungible token) art by a toilet paper brand with proceeds benefitting Direct Relief.

The art is a cryptocurrency token which certifies ownership of the digital file using blockchain technology. The NFT(P) presents a brilliant toilet paper aesthetic with soft but durable textures, making it a true centerpiece of your personal crypto art collection. Each roll will be auctioned off and will come with a physical display so people can hang their NFT(P) in their bathroom alongside real rolls.

“We’re always looking to provide the best TP, but a better bathroom experience can expand well beyond the seat. NFT(P) is a fun and playful way to give the biggest Charmin fans a one-of-a-kind virtual version of their favorite roll,” said Rob Reinerman, Charmin Vice President.

Charmin commissioned the digital artwork from three talented illustrators with unexpected style and a playful, unique perspective that brings the splendor of toilet paper to life. The artists are Donna Adi, Shanee Benjamin and Made by Radio.

Unlike a traditional art auction, buyers do not need to be physically present. Bids can be placed from any mobile device from the comfort of your own home throne.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to Direct Relief, an organization that provides relief in emergency situations providing lifesaving medical resources to communities in need. The funds will build on the $2 million donation Charmin provided to Direct Relief in support of healthcare workers over the last year.

To place a bid on NFT(P) by Charmin, visit us on Twitter and Instagram.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

About Direct Relief

A humanitarian organization committed to improving the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies, Direct Relief delivers lifesaving medical resources throughout the world to communities in need—without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. For more information, please visit https://www.DirectRelief.org.



