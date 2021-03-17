 

Hexagon Purus’ receives hydrogen cylinder orders for leading gas distributors in new markets in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 15:15  |  41   |   |   

Hexagon Purus has received multiple orders for several leading European gas distributors for its X-STORE 300 bar cylinder and for its brand-new X-STORE 381 bar version. The X-STORE cylinders are destined for Germany, as well as two new markets for Hexagon Purus, Spain and Switzerland. They will be used for transportation of hydrogen for industry and mobility purposes. The total accumulated value of the orders is estimated at EUR 1.9 million (approx. NOK 19 million).

Driving Energy Transformation

“Hexagon Purus’ lightweight type 4 composite cylinders allow for very high payloads when transporting gas, reducing total cost of ownership for our customers,” says Hartmut Fehrenbach, Vice President Hydrogen Distribution at Hexagon Purus. “We are proud to support our clients in the replacement of Type 1 steel trailer fleets in the industrial gas segment and build hydrogen mobility infrastructure in Europe - and now, for the first-time including Spain and Switzerland.”

Hexagon Purus’ new 381 bar X-STORE type 4 composite cylinder meets the new European standard, EN 17339, and is among the most efficient gas transport cylinders available worldwide. Its higher payload capacity reduces overall transportation costs.


Timing

The cylinders will be delivered in the second and third quarters of 2021.


Contacts:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Salman Alam, Vice President, Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com


About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail, and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hexagon Purus’ receives hydrogen cylinder orders for leading gas distributors in new markets in Europe Hexagon Purus has received multiple orders for several leading European gas distributors for its X-STORE 300 bar cylinder and for its brand-new X-STORE 381 bar version. The X-STORE cylinders are destined for Germany, as well as two new markets for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Kepler Cheuvreux
Bango Final Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Hexagon Agility receives order from global automotive manufacturer
16.03.21
Hexagon signs long-term agreement with Certarus for CNG, RNG and hydrogen solutions
10.03.21
Mandatory Notification of Trade - Options
04.03.21
MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE - OPTIONS
02.03.21
Hexagon Purus signs Joint Venture agreements with CIMC Enric for China and Southeast Asia, the world’s largest zero emission hydrogen vehicle and distribution market
02.03.21
Hexagon Agility receives another significant order from major global logistics customer for CNG trucks
01.03.21
Hexagon Agility receives additional order from major global logistics customer for CNG trucks
19.02.21
Mandatory notification of trade
19.02.21
Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insider
18.02.21
Mandatory Notification of Trade - Options

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:42 Uhr
858
Hexagon - Spezialist für Gasspeicher