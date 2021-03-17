Kimball International, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

JASPER, Ind., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) announced its participation in the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference. Chief Executive Officer Kristine Juster and Chief Financial Officer T.J. Wolfe will present at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 25.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5zDYb1oiSeGNoeOJ5QBKaA. A replay will be available for three months following the conference.