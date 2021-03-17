 

MILTON, NY, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCQX: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced that Dr. Chris Coccio, CEO, and Steve Harshbarger, President, will present a corporate overview at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit on Tuesday, March 23rd at 10:00am EST.

The Q1 Investor Summit will take place entirely online and feature over 100 companies on March 23-25. Dr. Coccio and Mr. Harshbarger will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.

To attend the virtual presentation please go to: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Gd14sZ8QToGTBPH1usJHkA

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors. 

To request complimentary investor registration, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company’s solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes.  For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

For more information, contact:

Stephen J. Bagley

Chief Financial Officer

Sono-Tek Corporation

info@sono-tek.com


Investor Relations:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

(646) 863-6341

sprince@pcgadvisory.com




