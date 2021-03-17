At Home Opens Three New Stores in March

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, announced today that it has opened three new home décor stores in March, bringing the retailer’s store count to 225.

At Home is a unique home décor concept that offers the biggest in-store selection of home décor styles at an incredible value. At Home sells more than 50,000 home décor items for every room, every style and every budget — from furniture, rugs, wall art and housewares to tabletop, patio and holiday décor — in stores averaging just over 100,000 square feet.

Visit the new stores located in the following cities:

Leesburg, VA 19460 Compass Creek Parkway Open Now

Oklahoma City, OK 2201 NW 138 Street Open Now

Charlotte, NC 900 Metropolitan Avenue Open Now



At Home, the leading destination for home décor, gives customers a wide selection of style ideas, a continually updated assortment, the latest trends and exciting seasonal products. Hundreds of items arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration, and shoppers will discover new collections from interior designers Grace Mitchell and Tracey Boyd. At Home’s new locations will award gift cards to the first 50 visitors who register for the At Home Insider Perks program.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 225 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

