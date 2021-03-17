Elixinol to Acquire 100% of CannaCare Health

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTCQB:ELLXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement for its subsidiary (Elixinol B.V.) to acquire all of the issued share capital of CannaCare Health GmbH (CannaCare), a company incorporated in Germany (Proposed Transaction). The vendors of CannaCare are Mr Frank Otto, Ms Annette-Rosa Oplesch and an entity associated with Mr Michael Oplesch (Vendors). The Proposed Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, the details of which are set out below.

Highlights:

Elixinol signs binding agreement to acquire CannaCare Health GmbH (CannaCare), owner of CANOBO, one of Germany’s leading CBD brands with #1 share in Germany’s drugstore channel 1 Upfront consideration of €9.0m consisting of €3.0m in cash plus €6.0m in Elixinol shares Upon attainment of FY2021 revenues of €12.9m and 20% EBITDA, the maximum earn-out of €15.0m is payable in Elixinol shares making a total potential consideration of €24.0m Germany is Europe’s fastest growing CBD market, forecast to grow at +47% CAGR from 2020 to 2025, to a total market size of US$0.6bn 2 CANOBO has dominant retail distribution with over 4,500 bricks and mortar retail distribution points, and an extensive range of 20 products consisting of CBD oils, sprays and skincare products which are manufactured in Europe

Expected to fast-track revenue and path to profitability growth for the Group: CannaCare delivered €2.6m of revenue in FY2020 with breakeven EBITDA (unaudited) and the earn-out component of the consideration is not triggered until it achieves at least €6.5m revenue in FY2021 At the maximum FY2021 revenue earn-out threshold of €12.9m, CannaCare would be contributing >100% growth on standalone FY2020 Group revenue and contribute positive EBITDA

Proposed acquisition is highly synergistic, enabling consolidation of European supply chain, ability to leverage existing cost base and capabilities and expand the combined product portfolio into new geographies and categories

The combination of CannaCare with Elixinol’s UK business is expected to create a pan-European business of scale, well positioned to capitalise on a burgeoning European CBD market

Follows recent down-scheduling of CBD in Europe and aligns with Elixinol’s vision of becoming “a global, hemp derived health and wellness consumer products business”

Elixinol Board to be strengthened with the addition of Frank Otto, CannaCare’s major shareholder and media entrepreneur

Completion is subject to satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, approvals from the ASX and approval by Elixinol’s shareholders, expected to be sought at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, anticipated to be held in mid-May 2021

Management to discuss transaction and provide business update at the Cannabis Investing Forum on March 18 at 5 p.m. ET

Key Agreement terms