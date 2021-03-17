 

Elixinol to Acquire 100% of CannaCare Health

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 15:19  |  45   |   |   

Acquisition positions Elixinol as a leading pan-European CBD business and accelerates path to profitability

Management to discuss transaction and provide business update at the Cannabis Investing Forum on March 18

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTCQB:ELLXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement for its subsidiary (Elixinol B.V.) to acquire all of the issued share capital of CannaCare Health GmbH (CannaCare), a company incorporated in Germany (Proposed Transaction). The vendors of CannaCare are Mr Frank Otto, Ms Annette-Rosa Oplesch and an entity associated with Mr Michael Oplesch (Vendors). The Proposed Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, the details of which are set out below.

Highlights:

  • Elixinol signs binding agreement to acquire CannaCare Health GmbH (CannaCare), owner of CANOBO, one of Germany’s leading CBD brands with #1 share in Germany’s drugstore channel1
    • Upfront consideration of €9.0m consisting of €3.0m in cash plus €6.0m in Elixinol shares
    • Upon attainment of FY2021 revenues of €12.9m and 20% EBITDA, the maximum earn-out of €15.0m is payable in Elixinol shares making a total potential consideration of €24.0m
    • Germany is Europe’s fastest growing CBD market, forecast to grow at +47% CAGR from 2020 to 2025, to a total market size of US$0.6bn2
    • CANOBO has dominant retail distribution with over 4,500 bricks and mortar retail distribution points, and an extensive range of 20 products consisting of CBD oils, sprays and skincare products which are manufactured in Europe
  • Expected to fast-track revenue and path to profitability growth for the Group:
    • CannaCare delivered €2.6m of revenue in FY2020 with breakeven EBITDA (unaudited) and the earn-out component of the consideration is not triggered until it achieves at least €6.5m revenue in FY2021
    • At the maximum FY2021 revenue earn-out threshold of €12.9m, CannaCare would be contributing >100% growth on standalone FY2020 Group revenue and contribute positive EBITDA
  • Proposed acquisition is highly synergistic, enabling consolidation of European supply chain, ability to leverage existing cost base and capabilities and expand the combined product portfolio into new geographies and categories
  • The combination of CannaCare with Elixinol’s UK business is expected to create a pan-European business of scale, well positioned to capitalise on a burgeoning European CBD market
  • Follows recent down-scheduling of CBD in Europe and aligns with Elixinol’s vision of becoming “a global, hemp derived health and wellness consumer products business”
  • Elixinol Board to be strengthened with the addition of Frank Otto, CannaCare’s major shareholder and media entrepreneur
  • Completion is subject to satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, approvals from the ASX and approval by Elixinol’s shareholders, expected to be sought at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, anticipated to be held in mid-May 2021
  • Management to discuss transaction and provide business update at the Cannabis Investing Forum on March 18 at 5 p.m. ET

Key Agreement terms

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elixinol to Acquire 100% of CannaCare Health Acquisition positions Elixinol as a leading pan-European CBD business and accelerates path to profitability Management to discuss transaction and provide business update at the Cannabis Investing Forum on March 18 WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 17, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
Huntington Announces Increase in Land Holdings – Golden Sidewalk Target Area – Red Lake Gold ...
McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Kepler Cheuvreux
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.05.20
71
E L I X I N O L Global Hemp Foods Australia - > Premium Medical Cannabis