 

HELSINKI WORLD'S FIRST CITY IN A BOX - Helsinki Home Delivered to Tech-sperts Looking to Level Up Their Life Without Compromise

HELSINKI, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Take a hike, takeaway. Move over, Amazon. There's an all new delivery to unbox this Spring: and it's set to be life-changing. In a world first, Helsinki will be home-delivered to ten top talented individuals in the tech industries, for FREE. Gaming experts, data analysts and techies will be given a hint of Helsinki in a clever bid to attract their expertise to the capital city that gave us the SMS, 5G, SSH protocol and the Linux operating system. Invited to Helsinkify their homes until travel restrictions ease, ten lucky applicants will receive a box (worth 1,000 Euros) including classic Finnish design items symbolising Helsinki's uncompromising freedom.

Helsinki Freedom, Home-Delivered is an initiative to ignite the careers of international tech talent and connect them with companies from the Helsinki region. Despite being home to some of the largest, most innovative tech companies, the city is suffering from a talent shortage, meaning exciting opportunities for those looking to level up not just their careers but their lifestyles too. The birthplace of Nokia, Rovio and Supercell is reaching out for `future Finns' to join the Helsinki Talent Pool, and apply for the world's first home-delivered city in a box, designed to showcase the freedom that can be experienced living in the Finnish capital.

Freedom such as the ability to `beta test' - trial and error is part of the city's DNA and thriving start-up scene which benefits from considerable venture capital investment, totalling €511 million, in 2019. Helsinki is hothousing business-minded talent through a strong, grassroots movement ranging from student-led entrepreneurship associations to Slush, Europe's leading startup event helping the next generation of entrepreneurs through community led learning and investment.

By joining the Helsinki Talent Pool, software engineers, developers, UX designers, technical recruiters, product owners and AI researchers will not only have the opportunity to win the box and experience for free Finnish life in their living room, but they will also get the chance to present themselves as an ideal candidate to Greater Helsinki based companies searching for talent. Progressive global companies like Google, Bayer and GE Healthcare have established campuses in the region and businesses like these are looking for tech talent to join them in developing cutting-edge innovations. Little wonder Finland was ranked seventh most innovative country in the world in 2020.*

