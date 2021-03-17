 

Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions/TRE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 15:45  |  43   |   |   

Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions 

Panostaja Oyj                 Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers´ Transactions      March 17, 2021 at 16:45 pm.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Treindex Oy Legal Person
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: 743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12_20210317142704_29
     
Issuer
Name: Panostaja Oyj
LEI: 743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2021-03-17
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009800379
 
Volume: 1440000
Unit price: 0,70400 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 1440000
Volume weighted average price: 0.70400 Euro





PANOSTAJA OYJ

For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40-527 6311
www.panostaja.fi/en/




Disclaimer

