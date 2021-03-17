Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions/TRE
Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions
Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers´ Transactions March 17,
2021 at 16:45 pm.
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Treindex Oy
|Legal Person
|Position:
|Member of the Board/Deputy member
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12_20210317142704_29
|Issuer
|Name:
|Panostaja Oyj
|LEI:
|743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-03-17
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Acquisition
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009800379
|Volume:
|1440000
|Unit price:
|0,70400 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|1440000
|Volume weighted average price:
|0.70400 Euro
PANOSTAJA OYJ
For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40-527 6311
www.panostaja.fi/en/
