Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions/TRE Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 17.03.2021, 15:45 | 43 | 0 | 0 17.03.2021, 15:45 | Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers´ Transactions March 17, 2021 at 16:45 pm.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Treindex Oy Legal Person Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Initial Notification Reference number: 743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12_20210317142704_29 Issuer Name: Panostaja Oyj LEI: 743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12 Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-03-17 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009800379 Volume: 1440000 Unit price: 0,70400 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1440000 Volume weighted average price: 0.70400 Euro







PANOSTAJA OYJ For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40-527 6311

www.panostaja.fi/en/





Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Panostaja Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer