Leading Edge Materials to Commence Testing of ALD Coatings for Li-Ion Battery Anode Materials

Vancouver, March 17, 2021 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) through its subsidiary Woxna Graphite AB (“Woxna”) and Forge Nano, based in Colorado, USA, are pleased to announce development work on coating of graphite anode material from Woxna using Forge Nano’s proprietary Atomic Layer Deposition (“ALD”) technology.



Woxna is developing the downstream processes required to upgrade the flake graphite products from its fully-built and permitted graphite mine in central Sweden to active anode materials that can be sold to lithium-ion battery producers in Europe. In order to qualify as an active anode material natural flake graphite has to be milled, spheronised, purified and lastly coated. The potential added value from the last coating step is significant. A recent price assessment shows average pricing in 2020 for uncoated natural spherical graphite at around US$3,000 per tonne and for coated natural spherical graphite between US$7,000 per tonne (domestic China and non-EU) and US$12,000 per tonne (high-end applications), with an average price of around US9,500 per tome for material used in cells for Western OEMs1.

Forge Nano’s proprietary ALD technology can be used to apply atomic scale coatings, designed to optimize the performance of anode materials. Atomic Layer Deposition can improve anode materials in several ways:

Increased cycle life

Increased charge rate

Increased conductivity

Improved safety with high performance

Compared with traditional coating technologies Forge Nano’s ALD coatings offer added benefits such as ability to control the thickness of the coating at nano scale, lower costs, reduced carbon footprint and equipment ready for commercial scale production. As part of the agreement Woxna will send samples of spherical purified graphite to Forge Nano for coating, performance testing and evaluation against other previously carbon coated Woxna spherical graphite materials. If successful, the agreement outlines a path to purchase equipment from Forge Nano with a capacity suited for deployment in a future demonstration plant at the Woxna graphite mine.