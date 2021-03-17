Net Asset Value(s)
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 16 March 2021
|£43.83m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 16 March 2021
|£43.83m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|52,074,432
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 16 March 2021 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|84.17p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|83.08p
|Ordinary share price
|72.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(13.86%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 16/03/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|
