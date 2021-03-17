 

DGAP-Adhoc Fyber N.V.: Fyber announces a start above expectations into 2021

Berlin, 17 March 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) is announcing that the first two months of 2021 are above expectation and original planning.

In January to February 2021, the Company generated revenue in excess of €54 million (a plus of above 160% compared to the same time last year), net revenue* of €11 million (a plus of above 75% year-over-year) and an adjusted EBITDA* of more than €5 million (first two months of 2020: €-0.2 million). These preliminary revenue results are based on preliminary and unaudited financials and are about 40% above the initial planning for the year 2021.

The Company will consider adjusting its actual guidance for the full year 2021 on the basis of preliminary figures for full first quarter 2021, which shall be announced together with the Annual Report in April 2021.

*Adjusted EBITDA and net revenue are defined on page 15 and 16 of the Q3 2020 Results Statement available on the Company's website at https://investors.fyber.com/reports-presentations.

Notifying person
Yaron Zaltsman, CFO

Investor Contact
Sabrina Kassmannhuber
ir@fyber.com
+49 30 609 855 555

17-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Fyber N.V.
Wallstr. 9-13
10179 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 609 855 528
E-mail: governance@fyber.com
Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/
ISIN: NL0014433377
WKN: A2P1Q5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
