 

First American Data & Analytics Named One of the Most Innovative Technology Companies in Both Mortgage and Real Estate by HousingWire Magazine

17.03.2021   

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) and a leading global provider of property and ownership data and advanced analytic solutions, announced today that it has been recognized by HousingWire Magazine as both a HW Tech100 Mortgage and HW Tech100 Real Estate winner.

The HW Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful companies that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the problems that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day.

“We are honored to be recognized by HousingWire as one of the most influential technology companies in both the mortgage and real estate industries,” said Jim Portner, vice president of product and strategy for First American Data & Analytics. “This recognition speaks volumes about our team, the products we’ve built and our continuing commitment to invest in our data and technology solutions.”

First American Data & Analytics was recognized for its critical property and ownership data, as well as the advanced analytics solutions it provides to companies in mortgage, real estate, title automation, fraud-risk management, compliance and valuation. The division continues to drive innovation, leveraging technology and data to deliver decisioning solutions to the mortgage, title and PropTech industries. First American Data & Analytics currently maintains the largest geographic collection of title plants, including a dataset of more than 7 billion recorded documents, which is further enhanced with more than 5 million new document images (and 20 billion overall data elements) each month.

“After the uncertainty and unpredictability of last year, we expected a greater adoption of technology. However, these 100 real estate and mortgage companies took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients and companies for years to come,” said Brena Nath, HousingWire’s HW+ managing editor.

About First American Data & Analytics

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation, is a national provider of property-centric information, risk management and valuation solutions. First American maintains and curates the industry’s largest property and ownership dataset that includes more than 7 billion document images. Its major platforms and products include: DataTree, FraudGuard, RegsData, TaxSource and ACI. Find out more about how First American Data & Analytics powers the real estate, mortgage and title settlement services industries with advanced decisioning solutions at www.FirstAmDNA.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.



