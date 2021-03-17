 

No. 8 Share trading in Solar A/S

In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, Solar is required to report share trading in Solar A/S of members of the Board of Directors, members of the Executive Board and related parties. The information in the below statements is based on reports from the above-mentioned persons to Solar.

Name: Jens Ellegaard Andersen
Reason: CEO of Solar
Securities ID: DK0010274844 Solar B
Transaction type: Purchase of shares
Transaction place: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Transaction date: 17 March 2021
Transaction volume: 1,013 shares
Market price in DKK: 499,409.00

