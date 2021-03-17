Auction details government bonds

Auction date March 24, 2021

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million 2026-11-12

1059

SE0007125927

1.00%

1,500

2031-05-12 1062 SE0013935319 0.125% 3,500

Settlement date March 26, 2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on March 24, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

FO@riksgalden.se