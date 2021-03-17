 

VPR Brands Receives Issue Notification on US Utility Patent # 10,948,187 Titled Inverting Pocket Lighters

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – VPR Brands, LP (OTC: VPRB): VPR Brands is a market leader and pioneer in electronic cigarettes and vaporizers for nicotine, cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) and other accessories such as Lighters. The company owns Intellectual Property which is one of the original Patents filed for electronic cigarette technology, and has recently received a utility Patent for its new Inverted Lighter.

“I believe what makes an iconic lighter is being able to tell what brand it is from 10 feet away, our Dissim is one of those. In this case the aesthetic design is not only appealing but also aids in functionality. Having this Utility Patent issued provides us great protection on popularizing and capitalizing on this revolutionary lighter design and building something that every 'lighter person' must have,” said Dan Hoff COO of VPR Brands, LP.   

“Going from Patent Pending status to finally being issued a Patent Number is a huge milestone for the Dissim Brand and our company and paves a much clearer path for our future lighter business and will make sure our Patent Rights are well known to the Industry. We are focused on not only acquiring Intellectual Property but more importantly protecting it and our business in the US and abroad. Having this Patent allows us to build our business model based on this amazing proprietary design,” said Kevin Frija CEO of VPR Brands, LP.

Research show that the Pocket Lighter business is a multibillion dollar business globally and Metal Lighters are a rapidly growing segment. There are few top Brands in the Premium and Ultra-Premium space and Dissim has been welcomed with open arms by the Traditional Tobacco Resellers Internationally and domestically. Outside of Tobacco you have the adjacent markets of, Cannabis as well as Every Day Carry which show increasing demands for premium products. We have seen exponential growth for this new design which serves as much utility as it does beauty.

