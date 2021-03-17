 

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $64.5M Sale of Luxury Multifamily Community in Arizona

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 16:31  |  30   |   |   

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced the firm has brokered the sale of Village at Aspen Place, a 222-unit Class A, mixed-use luxury multifamily community located within a premier lifestyle center in Flagstaff, Arizona. An entity formed by Orange County, California-based NNC Apartment Ventures, LLC acquired the Village at Aspen Place community for $64.5 million. The seller was an entity formed by Kansas City, Missouri-based VanTrust Real Estate, LLC.

David Fogler and Steven Nicoluzakis with Cushman & Wakefield’s Multifamily Advisory Group in Phoenix represented the seller in the transaction.

“The buyer was attracted by the opportunity to acquire one of the finest apartment communities in the Flagstaff submarket,” said Fogler, Executive Managing Director. “Village at Aspen Place’s unit interiors feature high quality finishes while its amenities are best in class. Additionally, the surrounding property features some of the finest shopping, restaurants and service businesses Flagstaff has to offer.”

Village at Aspen Place was completed in 2015 and features a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. The community features ground floor retail, an attached parking garage and has elevator service to each floor.

Located at 601 East Piccadilly Dr., Village at Aspen Place is conveniently located to nearby shopping, dining and entertainment venues as well as Flagstaff’s historic downtown area and Northern Arizona University.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $64.5M Sale of Luxury Multifamily Community in Arizona Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced the firm has brokered the sale of Village at Aspen Place, a 222-unit Class A, mixed-use luxury multifamily community located within a premier lifestyle center in Flagstaff, Arizona. An entity formed by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
beaconsmind AG Unveils Its International Expansion Blueprint, and Announces Its Intention to First ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
Kodak Reports Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 170 Acres, plus 1-MSF Industrial Lease for Retailer in Colorado
04.03.21
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $69.5M Financing for 1.2-MSF Industrial Portfolio Across PA and Southern NJ
25.02.21
Cushman & Wakefield Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
19.02.21
Cushman & Wakefield Hires Market-Leading Multifamily Capital Markets Team in Boston
17.02.21
Cushman & Wakefield Named to IAOP 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 List for 10th Consecutive Year