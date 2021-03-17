 

Mitesco Expands Executive Team, Adds Philip Keller as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 16:38  |  52   |   |   

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) today announced the appointment of Mr. Phillip Keller as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“Phillip Keller is an excellent addition to our executive team, with over 30 years experience in finance and accounting, including both private and public companies, and numerous M&A transactions,” noted Larry Diamond, CEO. He continued, “Our plans for expansion and uplisting to a major exchange will be challenging and we believe Phillip brings the relevant healthcare and finance experience to complement the existing team. Further, he has significant international experience which may prove valuable to our longer-term plans.”

"I am excited to join the Mitesco Team,” says Keller. "Mitesco and its operating companies, The Good Clinic, LLC, and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD, should be well-positioned to deliver on their mission of improving healthcare.  With tech-forward, relationship-driven solutions, Larry and the entire Mitesco team are bringing a more personal, you-focused approach to healthcare.  I look forward to working with the team to improve quality, lower cost, and increase convenience for patients around the world."

Most recently Mr. Keller was CFO and Secretary for First Choice Health Care Solutions, Inc., Melbourne, FL since July 2017, a $50 million integrated care platform of non-physician owned orthopedic and spinal care medical centers of excellence; from November 2015 through July 2017, he was employed by Solution Management Corp as Managing Director. The firm is a specialty advisory firm focused on providing financial and operational consulting. During 2014 and 2015 he was employed as CFO by RehabCare Inc., Louisville, KY, a $1.5 billion provider of physical, occupational, and speech-language rehabilitation services to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and home care setting in 47 states; from 2011 through 2013 he was Senior VP Finance at PharMerica, Inc., Louisville, KY, a $1.8 billion institutional pharmacy servicing skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, hospitals, and other long-term alternative care facilities.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mitesco Expands Executive Team, Adds Philip Keller as Chief Financial Officer MINNEAPOLIS, MN, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) today announced the appointment of Mr. Phillip Keller as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). “Phillip Keller is an excellent addition to our …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Kepler Cheuvreux
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
The Good Clinic is Changing the Way Health and Wellness Happen at Its Debut Location in Minneapolis
16.02.21
Mitesco Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 17, 2021