Mitesco Expands Executive Team, Adds Philip Keller as Chief Financial Officer

“Phillip Keller is an excellent addition to our executive team, with over 30 years experience in finance and accounting, including both private and public companies, and numerous M&A transactions,” noted Larry Diamond, CEO. He continued, “Our plans for expansion and uplisting to a major exchange will be challenging and we believe Phillip brings the relevant healthcare and finance experience to complement the existing team. Further, he has significant international experience which may prove valuable to our longer-term plans.”

"I am excited to join the Mitesco Team,” says Keller. "Mitesco and its operating companies, The Good Clinic, LLC, and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD, should be well-positioned to deliver on their mission of improving healthcare. With tech-forward, relationship-driven solutions, Larry and the entire Mitesco team are bringing a more personal, you-focused approach to healthcare. I look forward to working with the team to improve quality, lower cost, and increase convenience for patients around the world."

Most recently Mr. Keller was CFO and Secretary for First Choice Health Care Solutions, Inc., Melbourne, FL since July 2017, a $50 million integrated care platform of non-physician owned orthopedic and spinal care medical centers of excellence; from November 2015 through July 2017, he was employed by Solution Management Corp as Managing Director. The firm is a specialty advisory firm focused on providing financial and operational consulting. During 2014 and 2015 he was employed as CFO by RehabCare Inc., Louisville, KY, a $1.5 billion provider of physical, occupational, and speech-language rehabilitation services to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and home care setting in 47 states; from 2011 through 2013 he was Senior VP Finance at PharMerica, Inc., Louisville, KY, a $1.8 billion institutional pharmacy servicing skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, hospitals, and other long-term alternative care facilities.