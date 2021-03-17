Pinehurst Capital II Announces Proposed Changes in Accordance with New CPC Policy

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinehurst Capital II Inc. (TSXV: PINH.P) (the "Corporation"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), announces that pursuant to recent changes by the TSXV to its Capital Pool Company program and the TSXV's Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4"), which became effective as at January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy"), the Corporation intends to seek approval to implement certain amendments to further align with the New CPC Policy.

Pursuant to the New CPC Policy, in order for the Corporation to align certain of its policies with the New CPC Policy, it is required to obtain the approval of disinterested shareholders of the Corporation. At a special meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation held on February 23, 2021 (the "Meeting"), the requisite approval of disinterested shareholders of the Corporation was obtained for the following matters: (i) to remove the consequences of failing to complete a "Qualifying Transaction" (as defined in Policy 2.4) within 24 months of the Corporation's date of listing on the TSXV; and (ii) to amend the escrow release conditions and certain other provisions of the Corporation's escrow agreement. All matters submitted to shareholders of the Corporation for approval at the Meeting are more particularly described in the Corporation's management information circular dated January 22, 2021 (the "Circular"). Please refer to the Circular for further details with respect to the amendments associated with the New CPC Policy.