 

DGAP-News Hapag-Lloyd acquires Africa specialist NileDutch

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.03.2021, 16:54  |  35   |   |   

DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Hapag-Lloyd acquires Africa specialist NileDutch

17.03.2021 / 16:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 17 March 2021
 

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Hapag-Lloyd!
Short
Basispreis 149,90€
Hebel 7,57
Ask 1,55
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 116,28€
Hebel 7,18
Ask 2,02
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Hapag-Lloyd acquires Africa specialist NileDutch

- Acquisition significantly strengthens Hapag-Lloyd's position in the African market

- Customers to benefit from an even denser network

Today, Hapag-Lloyd and NileDutch have signed a sale and purchase agreement where Hapag-Lloyd acquires all shares of the Dutch container shipping company Nile Dutch Investments B.V. (NileDutch). With over 40 years of expertise, NileDutch is one the leading providers of container services from and to West Africa. The company is present in 85 locations across the world and has 16 own offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Singapore, China, Angola, Congo and Cameroon. With 10 liner services, around 35,000 TEU of transport capacity and a container fleet of around 80,000 TEU, the company connects Europe, Asia and Latin America with West and South Africa. Headquartered in Rotterdam, NileDutch has some 350 employees worldwide with particular expertise in the African market.

"Africa is an important strategic growth market for Hapag-Lloyd. The acquisition of NileDutch strengthens our position in West Africa and will be an excellent addition to our existing activities on the continent. Our combined customer base will benefit from a denser network from and to Africa as well as from a much higher frequency of sailings. We welcome the new colleagues from NileDutch and hope that together we can further develop our business in Africa in the years to come," said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd.

Wim van Aalst, President of NileDutch, added: "Hapag-Lloyd and NileDutch are a very good fit and I am happy that we join forces. Combining our business and expertise in West Africa with Hapag-Lloyd's worldwide network will enable us to make the next step and further develop the Africa business."

The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the responsible antitrust authorities.


About Hapag-Lloyd

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Hapag-Lloyd acquires Africa specialist NileDutch DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Takeover Hapag-Lloyd acquires Africa specialist NileDutch 17.03.2021 / 16:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Hamburg, 17 March 2021   Hapag-Lloyd acquires Africa …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS acquires Panasonic's European Consumer Battery Business
EQS-Adhoc: Orell Füssli AG: Robust business model confirmed in a difficult environment
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss deutlich überzeichnet
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Bond Conversions
DGAP-News: Compleo receives major order from major German energy supplier to supply wallboxes and AC charging ...
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 15.03.2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo receives major order from a large German energy supplier for the supply of wallboxes and AC ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Beaconsmind AG: Die beaconsmind AG (Euronext: MLBMD) stellt ihren internationalen Expansionsplan ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:55 Uhr
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd übernimmt Afrika-Spezialist NileDutch (deutsch)
16:54 Uhr
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd übernimmt Afrika-Spezialist NileDutch
16:53 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG übernimmt Nile Dutch Investments B.V. (deutsch)
16:53 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG acquires Nile Dutch Investments B.V.
16:53 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG übernimmt Nile Dutch Investments B.V.
26.02.21
Hapag-Lloyd: Dividende wird deutlich angehoben
26.02.21
Hapag-Lloyd will Dividende mehr als verdreifachen
26.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorstand der Hapag-Lloyd AG beschließt, der Hauptversammlung 2021 die Ausschüttung einer Dividende von EUR 3,50 pro Aktie vorzuschlagen (deutsch)
26.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 3.50 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2021
26.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorstand der Hapag-Lloyd AG beschließt, der Hauptversammlung 2021 die Ausschüttung einer Dividende von EUR 3,50 pro Aktie vorzuschlagen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16:56 Uhr
141
Vernachlässigt, unterbewertet, Hapag-Llyod, geringer Freefloat mit gutem Kurspotential?
15.05.20
12
Hapag-Lloyd verkaufen!