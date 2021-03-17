BILLERICA, Mass., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) announced today that an independent, retrospective review of hospital data has concluded that Conformis iTotal knee replacement technology is more cost-effective than leading traditional, off-the-shelf implants. Importantly, this study was independently performed with no sponsorship or funding from Conformis.

Independent, retrospective review of 2016-2019 surgeon data by University of Washington researchers demonstrates that Conformis iTotal knee replacement implants enable expedited surgical time and reduce length of hospital stay.

The new abstract was presented by authors at the Orthopaedic Research Society 2021 Annual Meeting (ORS 2021 Annual Meeting), held in February 2021:

Custom-designed total knee arthroplasty is cost-effective in comparison to a standard implant, Navin Fernando MD, Ann Chancellor CCRC, Paul Manner MD, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, 2021 Proceedings of Orthopaedic Research Society, Paper 0980

The retrospective review was performed at a single medical institution between 2016 and 2019 using a financial database and electronic health records.

Patient demographics, total direct costs, length of stay (LOS) and opioid use were all investigated. Two groups were evaluated for procedures performed by a single surgeon, Dr. Paul Manner, MD, Joint Replacement/Hip and Knee Arthritis Professor in the Department of Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle. Procedures for a control group were performed by a second surgeon, Dr. Navin Fernando:

Primary group – patient-specific implant (Conformis iTotal)

Comparison group – traditional implant (Zimmer Persona)

Control group – traditional implant (Stryker Triathlon) performed by second surgeon



"We've been very pleased with the early outcomes for patients with the Conformis knee. Patients report that the knee feels more like a normal, healthy joint; they recover more quickly, and are back to regular activity substantially faster than with traditional, off-the-shelf implants,” said Dr. Paul Manner. “We found that the episode of care cost is substantially less with the Conformis knee because patients spent less time in the hospital, and because the surgery can be performed in less time. Everyone wins.”