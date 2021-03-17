ORock Technologies Selects HPE Ezmeral Software and HPE GreenLake Cloud Services for Data Science as-a-Service, Open-Source Hybrid Cloud and Big Data Storage Solutions

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that ORock Technologies, Inc., a hybrid cloud service provider, is launching a powerful suite of offerings for data science, Kubernetes orchestration, and big data so organizations can bring new capabilities to market faster and derive deeper insights from their data, all powered by HPE Ezmeral software and HPE GreenLake. ORock is delivering the HPE Ezmeral Container Platform as a service with secure, agile, pay-per-use data science that is subscription-based via HPE GreenLake. Additionally, ORock has joined the HPE Partner Ready Service Program (PRSP), and becomes the first PRSP member to offer the HPE Ezmeral Container Platform delivered as a service. ORock was selected for its comprehensive cloud infrastructure and storage solutions that are characterized by end-to-end security, high performance, and regulatory compliance, enabling customers to leverage HPE technology and services, with ORock solutions, to deliver strategic business benefits, including optimized operating efficiency and better business agility.

As organizations increasingly seek to move applications and workloads off-premises, public cloud hosting concerns continue to grow, notably over cost predictability, vendor lock-in, regulatory compliance, network performance, and lack of control over sensitive data. Enterprises and public sector organizations are looking for agile, low-cost alternatives that combine the agility and simplicity of the cloud with the governance, control, and visibility of an on-premises environment. Designed to address these challenges, ORock has teamed with HPE Ezmeral and HPE GreenLake solutions to enable end-to-end hybrid cloud solutions that seamlessly address security challenges, and meet the strictest regulatory compliance requirements.

“We continue to extend our strong relationship with HPE to deliver innovative open source cloud solutions that offer tremendous business value to the market,” said Gregory Hrncir, President and CEO, ORock Technologies. “Our new Data Science as-a-Service solution is fundamental to how organizations can consume AI and ML technologies at speed and scale. This is a much easier way for IT teams to experience popular AI and ML tools that they love, with the most secure cloud in the market utilizing HPE ProLiant Gen10 servers.”