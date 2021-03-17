 

Todos Medical Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 17:00  |  63   |   |   


  • PCR COVID lab sales strengthening as the US prepares to implement serial COVID testing programs to further re-open the economy
  • Scaling molecular lab business by deepening COVID offering and preparing to expand into complementary testing verticals aligned with Todos’ cancer and Alzheimer’s IP Testing
  • Novel 3CL protease biomarker theragnostic offering being positioned for actionable COVID PCR reflex testing and complementary inhibitor solutions potential
  • Strengthened balance sheet and catalysts positioning Todos for national exchange listing

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening, diagnosis and immune support, as well as developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today provided a corporate update following the achievement of certain key sales and financial milestones.

“The second half of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 has been an incredibly exciting time for Todos,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO for Todos Medical. “We took on the significant task of commercializing a new lab testing business with uncertain international supply chains and stiff competition, and we were able to carve out a niche of being able to timely provide labs with comprehensive lab-based COVID testing solutions that can scale to meet the requirements of local, state and federal contracting demands. Our focus on automation has created a commercial infrastructure able to deploy integrated solutions for labs looking to scale lab services for their core clients, and we believe the growing need for regional lab solutions in the United States will only make Todos’ turnkey solutions more attractive to existing and prospective clients.”

PCR COVID Lab Testing Business

The PCR COVID lab testing business is currently undergoing a rapid transformation, as the US begins to move toward serial testing programs to further reopen the economy and a return to in-person education for children. This places labs that were unable to automate testing processes at a severe competitive disadvantage in acquiring new clients as well meeting increasing demands for faster turnaround times from payers. The only solution to this growing problem is to automate lab PCR testing processes in order to improve efficiency and scale. Given Todos’ position of enabling labs to cost-effectively scale capacity in order to meet these new requirements for optimal reimbursement, we are now able to focus our new client acquisition strategy on those clients with strong demand from pre-existing and emerging relationships for COVID testing. We believe this will allow Todos to springboard our offering beyond PCR COVID Testing into new areas of molecular testing that are enabled by the automation Todos provides, and we intend to stay on the cutting edge of actionable tests with strong clinical utility that will enable physicians to provide improved patient outcomes with a lower overall cost of care.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Todos Medical Provides Corporate Update PCR COVID lab sales strengthening as the US prepares to implement serial COVID testing programs to further re-open the economyScaling molecular lab business by deepening COVID offering and preparing to expand into complementary testing verticals …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Kepler Cheuvreux
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Todos Medical Announces $7.2M in Sales for February 2021, a 38% Month Over Month Increase From Sales of $5.2M in January 2021
11.03.21
Todos Medical Applauds Senate and House Passage of the American Recovery Act