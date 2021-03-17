Todos Medical Provides Corporate Update





PCR COVID lab sales strengthening as the US prepares to implement serial COVID testing programs to further re-open the economy

Scaling molecular lab business by deepening COVID offering and preparing to expand into complementary testing verticals aligned with Todos’ cancer and Alzheimer’s IP Testing

Novel 3CL protease biomarker theragnostic offering being positioned for actionable COVID PCR reflex testing and complementary inhibitor solutions potential

Strengthened balance sheet and catalysts positioning Todos for national exchange listing





NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening, diagnosis and immune support, as well as developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today provided a corporate update following the achievement of certain key sales and financial milestones.

“The second half of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 has been an incredibly exciting time for Todos,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO for Todos Medical. “We took on the significant task of commercializing a new lab testing business with uncertain international supply chains and stiff competition, and we were able to carve out a niche of being able to timely provide labs with comprehensive lab-based COVID testing solutions that can scale to meet the requirements of local, state and federal contracting demands. Our focus on automation has created a commercial infrastructure able to deploy integrated solutions for labs looking to scale lab services for their core clients, and we believe the growing need for regional lab solutions in the United States will only make Todos’ turnkey solutions more attractive to existing and prospective clients.”

PCR COVID Lab Testing Business

The PCR COVID lab testing business is currently undergoing a rapid transformation, as the US begins to move toward serial testing programs to further reopen the economy and a return to in-person education for children. This places labs that were unable to automate testing processes at a severe competitive disadvantage in acquiring new clients as well meeting increasing demands for faster turnaround times from payers. The only solution to this growing problem is to automate lab PCR testing processes in order to improve efficiency and scale. Given Todos’ position of enabling labs to cost-effectively scale capacity in order to meet these new requirements for optimal reimbursement, we are now able to focus our new client acquisition strategy on those clients with strong demand from pre-existing and emerging relationships for COVID testing. We believe this will allow Todos to springboard our offering beyond PCR COVID Testing into new areas of molecular testing that are enabled by the automation Todos provides, and we intend to stay on the cutting edge of actionable tests with strong clinical utility that will enable physicians to provide improved patient outcomes with a lower overall cost of care.