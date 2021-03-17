 

DGAP-News Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Admission of Additional Debt Securities to Listing

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.03.2021, 17:20  |  34   |   |   

DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Admission of Additional Debt Securities to Listing

17.03.2021 / 17:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

Admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
17 March 2021

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex")

17 March 2021

Travelex announces admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF

Travelex is pleased to announce that the additional new money notes which were issued as part of the £20 million fundraising that concluded on 26 February 2021 (the "Additional New Money Notes") were admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF (as operated by the Vienna Stock Exchange) on 16 March 2021. The Additional New Money Notes have a face value amount of £22.6 million.

The Additional New Money Notes have the same terms and conditions and ISIN (XS2248458049) as the existing new money notes.

Enquiries:

Travelex
For investor related queries:
Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com
Lan.Tang@travelex.com

For other enquiries:
Press@travelex.com

-END-

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
 


17.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
8 Sackville Street
W1S 3DG London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44(0)7584336458
E-mail: Victoria.benis-lonsdale@travelex.com
Internet: https://www.travelex-corporate.com/
ISIN: XS2248458049, XS2248456936
WKN: A284QJ
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1176419

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1176419  17.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176419&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Admission of Additional Debt Securities to Listing DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Admission of Additional Debt Securities to Listing 17.03.2021 / 17:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travelex …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS acquires Panasonic's European Consumer Battery Business
EQS-Adhoc: Orell Füssli AG: Robust business model confirmed in a difficult environment
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss deutlich überzeichnet
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Bond Conversions
DGAP-News: Compleo receives major order from major German energy supplier to supply wallboxes and AC charging ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Beaconsmind AG: Die beaconsmind AG (Euronext: MLBMD) stellt ihren internationalen Expansionsplan ...
DGAP-News: VERBUND AG: 2020 annual results: encouraging business performance despite COVID-19 crisis
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Dexus and DWPF enter into implementation agreement with ADPF
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Travelex's FY2020 Results
26.02.21
DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco Limited: Completion of £20 million funding raise

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:20 Uhr
287
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)
12.03.21
880
WGF-Anleihen
12.03.21
712
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?
11.03.21
8
Kein Geschäftsbericht angekündigt.
09.03.21
102
Ekosem Agrar Anleihen - wenn`s mal wieder etwas länger dauert!