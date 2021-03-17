DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Admission of Additional Debt Securities to Listing 17.03.2021 / 17:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

17 March 2021

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex")

17 March 2021

Travelex announces admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF

Travelex is pleased to announce that the additional new money notes which were issued as part of the £20 million fundraising that concluded on 26 February 2021 (the "Additional New Money Notes") were admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF (as operated by the Vienna Stock Exchange) on 16 March 2021. The Additional New Money Notes have a face value amount of £22.6 million.

The Additional New Money Notes have the same terms and conditions and ISIN (XS2248458049) as the existing new money notes.

Enquiries:

Travelex

For investor related queries:

Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com

Lan.Tang@travelex.com

For other enquiries:

Press@travelex.com

-END-

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.



17.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 8 Sackville Street W1S 3DG London United Kingdom Phone: +44(0)7584336458 E-mail: Victoria.benis-lonsdale@travelex.com Internet: https://www.travelex-corporate.com/ ISIN: XS2248458049, XS2248456936 WKN: A284QJ Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 1176419

End of News DGAP News Service

1176419 17.03.2021