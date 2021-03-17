 

Publication of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 17:27  |  34   |   |   

Press release
Paris, 17 March 2021


On 17 March 2021, Orange filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in France. The document includes the following information:

  • the 2020 Annual Financial Report;
  • the Report of the Board of Directors on Corporate Governance;
  • the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement,
  • information on the next Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 18 May 2021.

The Registration Document is available to the public on the AMF website at: http://amf- france.org.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Orange S.A.!
Long
Basispreis 9,43€
Hebel 9,94
Ask 1,05
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 11,37€
Hebel 9,78
Ask 1,01
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The document is also available on Orange’s corporate website: https://www.orange.com/en/regulated-information.



About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.3 billion euros in 2020 and 142,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2020, including 82,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 259 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2020, including 214 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).
For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts:
Tom Wright; tom.wright@orange.com; +33 6 78 91 35 11
Olivier Emberger; olivier.emberger@orange.com; +33 1 44 44 93 93

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Publication of the 2020 Universal Registration Document Press releaseParis, 17 March 2021 On 17 March 2021, Orange filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in France. The document includes the following information: the 2020 Annual Financial …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Kepler Cheuvreux
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Total number of shares and voting rights at February 28, 2021
02.03.21
Press release: Orange to redeem its USD 1 billion 4.125% Notes due by September 2021
24.02.21
BARCLAYS belässt Orange auf 'Equal Weight'
19.02.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt Orange auf 'Buy'
19.02.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt Orange auf 'Outperform'
18.02.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Orange auf 'Buy'
18.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Inflationssorgen drücken weiter auf die Kurse
18.02.21
JEFFERIES belässt Orange auf 'Buy'
18.02.21
Aktien Europa: Leichte Verluste - Inflationssorgen dominieren weiterhin
18.02.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Orange auf 'Buy'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
5
ORANGE - Grütze oder Mousse au Champagne?