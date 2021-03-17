Draper Esprit VCT plc - Result of General Meeting

At the closed General Meeting of Draper Esprit VCT plc, held at 11am on 17 March 2021, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the General Meeting received as at 11:00am on 15 March 2021, 48 hours before the time of the meeting, at the receiving agent, Downing LLP, are set out below:

For Discretionary Against Total Withheld Resolution No. No. of No. of No. of No. of No. of Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes 1 9,551,557 277,976 350,469 10,180,002 123,049 93.83% 2.73% 3.44% 100.00% 2 9,320,801 309,594 507,721 10,138,116 164,935 91.94% 3.05% 5.01% 100.00% 3 9,864,031 287,501 81,839 10,233,371 69,680 96.39% 2.81% 0.80% 100.00% 4 9,891,409 287,501 50,804 10,229,714 73,337 96.69% 2.81% 0.50% 100.00%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism