Draper Esprit VCT plc - Result of General Meeting
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 17.03.2021, 17:25 | 41 | 0 |
Draper Esprit VCT plc
LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Result of General Meeting
17 March 2021
At the closed General Meeting of Draper Esprit VCT plc, held at 11am on 17 March 2021, all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the General Meeting received as at 11:00am on 15 March 2021, 48 hours before the time of the meeting, at the receiving agent, Downing LLP, are set out below:
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Total
|Withheld
|Resolution No.
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|Votes Cast
|Votes Cast
|Votes Cast
|Votes Cast
|Votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|1
|9,551,557
|277,976
|350,469
|10,180,002
|123,049
|93.83%
|2.73%
|3.44%
|100.00%
|2
|9,320,801
|309,594
|507,721
|10,138,116
|164,935
|91.94%
|3.05%
|5.01%
|100.00%
|3
|9,864,031
|287,501
|81,839
|10,233,371
|69,680
|96.39%
|2.81%
|0.80%
|100.00%
|4
|9,891,409
|287,501
|50,804
|10,229,714
|73,337
|96.69%
|2.81%
|0.50%
|100.00%
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0