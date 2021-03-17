 

Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: G4S plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name J.P. Morgan Securities plc
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 15 March 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 17 March 2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 8.09% 0.01% 8.10% 1,551,594,436
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		7.16% 0.11% 7.27%  



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
 (DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB0031698896   125,461,826   8.09%
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 125,461,826 8.09%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
settlementxii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap 24/11/2021 24/11/2021 Cash 14,913 0.00%
Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/01/2021 20/01/2021 Cash 47,271 0.00%
Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/05/2022 04/05/2022 Cash 112,420 0.01%
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 174,605 0.01%
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 		X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.      
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association      
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited      
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited      
J.P. Morgan Securities plc 8.07%   8.08%
       
JPMorgan Chase & Co.      
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC      
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.      
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC      
       
JPMorgan Chase & Co.      
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association      
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
 

 

 

 

 

 
11. Additional informationxvi
Chain of controlled undertakings:

 

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

 

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

 

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%)
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

 


Place of completion London, United Kingdom
Date of completion 17 March 2021



