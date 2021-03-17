Hovione completes its Phase 2 clinical trial of the first minocycline ophthalmic showing promise in Dry Eye Disease associated with Inflamed Meibomian Gland Dysfunction

Cork, Ireland (ots/PRNewswire) - Hovione announced at the Ophthalmology

Innovation Summit (OIS) Dry Eye Showcase the successful completion of its Phase

2 clinical trial in 270 patients with Dry Eye caused by Meibomian Gland

Dysfunction (MGD). The well controlled and representative study was conducted

across 26 clinical sites in the United States and tested 2 different strengths

of minocycline against vehicle in a 1:1:1 randomization. This is the first dry

eye therapy targeting MGD patients with ocular inflammation demonstrated by an

MMP-9 based diagnostic and the first and only ophthalmic formulation of

minocycline in clinical development, contingently named Meizuvo®.



The study observed superior clinical outcome in the 70% of patients with

positive inflammatory biomarker at baseline, who achieved statistically

significant (p=0.02) improvement of 25 points in the Visual Analogue Scale (VAS)

discomfort after 2 weeks of treatment, dropping further to 35 points by the end

of treatment (an improvement greater than 50%). The sign endpoint inferior

Cornea Fluorescein Staining, which is a measure of corneal damage in dry eye,

had a statistically significant improvement against vehicle in both active arms

at day 57 (p=0.009). The product was safe and well tolerated with less than 3%

of subjects reporting blurring vision or eye irritation.







commented: "The correlation between the patients with a positive MMP-9 assay at

baseline and the clinical improvement observed in both signs and symptoms of

dry-eye was groundbreaking". Ms. Vozone explained that investigational Meizuvo®

not only has the potential of adding a much needed treatment specific for assay

recognized inflammation, but could also reduce the risk of failure in the

pivotal studies by inclusion of the patient sub-set most responsive to the drug.

OIS panelists, who shared their Clinical Perspectives, consensually identified

chronic inflammation as the underlying cause of Dry Eye Disease highlighting the

relevance of diagnostics to recognize such inflammation.



George Magrath, M.D., CEO of Lexitas Pharma Services stated "We were thrilled

with the opportunity to work on this exciting project. Minocycline is a

well-known molecule for ophthalmologists and there is significant excitement

from the ophthalmology community regarding the potential for a topical

alternative. The results in the overall population were encouraging in both

signs and symptoms. The results in the inflamed group of subjects were

impressive with consistent statistically significant results in key dry eye

signs and symptoms."



About Minocycline Ophthalmic



