 

Hovione completes its Phase 2 clinical trial of the first minocycline ophthalmic showing promise in Dry Eye Disease associated with Inflamed Meibomian Gland Dysfunction

Cork, Ireland (ots/PRNewswire) - Hovione announced at the Ophthalmology
Innovation Summit (OIS) Dry Eye Showcase the successful completion of its Phase
2 clinical trial in 270 patients with Dry Eye caused by Meibomian Gland
Dysfunction (MGD). The well controlled and representative study was conducted
across 26 clinical sites in the United States and tested 2 different strengths
of minocycline against vehicle in a 1:1:1 randomization. This is the first dry
eye therapy targeting MGD patients with ocular inflammation demonstrated by an
MMP-9 based diagnostic and the first and only ophthalmic formulation of
minocycline in clinical development, contingently named Meizuvo®.

The study observed superior clinical outcome in the 70% of patients with
positive inflammatory biomarker at baseline, who achieved statistically
significant (p=0.02) improvement of 25 points in the Visual Analogue Scale (VAS)
discomfort after 2 weeks of treatment, dropping further to 35 points by the end
of treatment (an improvement greater than 50%). The sign endpoint inferior
Cornea Fluorescein Staining, which is a measure of corneal damage in dry eye,
had a statistically significant improvement against vehicle in both active arms
at day 57 (p=0.009). The product was safe and well tolerated with less than 3%
of subjects reporting blurring vision or eye irritation.

Carla Vozone, Vice President of the innovative proprietary portfolio at Hovione
commented: "The correlation between the patients with a positive MMP-9 assay at
baseline and the clinical improvement observed in both signs and symptoms of
dry-eye was groundbreaking". Ms. Vozone explained that investigational Meizuvo®
not only has the potential of adding a much needed treatment specific for assay
recognized inflammation, but could also reduce the risk of failure in the
pivotal studies by inclusion of the patient sub-set most responsive to the drug.
OIS panelists, who shared their Clinical Perspectives, consensually identified
chronic inflammation as the underlying cause of Dry Eye Disease highlighting the
relevance of diagnostics to recognize such inflammation.

George Magrath, M.D., CEO of Lexitas Pharma Services stated "We were thrilled
with the opportunity to work on this exciting project. Minocycline is a
well-known molecule for ophthalmologists and there is significant excitement
from the ophthalmology community regarding the potential for a topical
alternative. The results in the overall population were encouraging in both
signs and symptoms. The results in the inflamed group of subjects were
impressive with consistent statistically significant results in key dry eye
signs and symptoms."

About Minocycline Ophthalmic
