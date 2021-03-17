 

PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA Annual Report 2020 published: Dividend increase for the third time in a row confirms strong and resilient business model

PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA Annual Report 2020 published: Dividend increase for the third time in a row confirms strong and resilient business model

- Dividend per share for FY 2020 up 3.4% y-o-y to EUR 0.30 per share
- Operating income of EUR 116.5m and AUM of EUR 47.0bn for FY 2020 in line with guidance
- Guidance for FY 2021: Operating income of EUR 100.0 - 145.0m and AUM of EUR 50.0 - 53.0bn
- Sustainability strategy with further progress: PATRIZIA Sustainability Report 2020 published

Augsburg, 17 March 2021. PATRIZIA AG, a leading partner for global real assets, had a solid FY 2020 despite the challenging market environment due to the Covid-19 pandemic. PATRIZIA achieved an operating income of EUR 116.5m. It is proof of the strong and resilient business model even in an adverse economic and market environment. The resilience of investment strategies and the successful business expansion is reflected in further increased assets under management to EUR 47.0bn, an increase of 5.7% y-o-y.

Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend per share of EUR 0.30 to shareholders at the Company's AGM on 23 June 2021, another increase by 3.4% y-o-y and the third increase in dividends per share in a row.

Karim Bohn, CFO of PATRIZIA AG, said: "The solid financial results of 2020 and our continued growth in major KPIs support our dividend strategy. It is a great achievement of the PATRIZIA platform and team that we are able to increase the pay-out to shareholders again, even in a challenging market environment."

For FY 2021, PATRIZIA expects an operating income in a range of EUR 100.0m to 145.0m, equivalent to growth of up to 24.5% at the upper end of the guidance. Assets under management are expected to increase between 6.4% and 12.8% y-o-y, leading to further growth in recurring management fees in FY 2021.

PATRIZIA made further progress on its Sustainability strategy during 2020. Thomas Wels, Co-CEO of PATRIZIA AG, said: "We continued to develop our Sustainability strategy to further integrate ESG in all our investment processes and made strategic hires in this area to futureproof our platform, products and assets under management. The PATRIZIA Sustainability Report was launched at the end of the year showing progress aligned to our company's purpose of "building communities & sustainable futures"."

