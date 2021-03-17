 

Implanet Confirms Offer to Acquire a Majority Stake in Orthopaedic & Spine Development

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces that it has obtained founding shareholders’ agreement to acquire a majority stake in Orthopaedic & Spine Development (“OSD”), which specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing implants for spine surgery.

IMPLANET's offer is aimed at acquiring majority control (potentially of the entire share capital) of OSD, valued at €4.2 million (for 100% of the shares). OSD’s founding shareholders, representing 71,5% of the capital, have already committed to respond favorably to the offer, thus confirming the principle of this merger. The final acquisition percentage will be communicated shortly after finalization of the legal documentation.

As a token of their support for the merger project, OSD’s founding shareholders will also become shareholders of IMPLANET.

Before March 31, 2021, Implanet will convene a Shareholders’ Meeting to submit the takeover agreement to its shareholders.

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of Implanet, comments:The acquisition of OSD represents a milestone in our strategy, deployed since late 2019, to strengthen Implanet’s position in the orthopedic and spine market. The clinical value of our JAZZ technology has, over the years, enabled us to become a pivotal player in pediatric spinal deformity, but thus far our range has limited our ability to grow at a similar pace in the degenerative adult segment. This merger with OSD will strengthen our spinal implant range, notably for the adult market, while positioning Implanet as an integrated supplier capable of competing with the market’s largest players. The merger will enable us to rapidly achieve a critical mass in terms of revenue. Reaching this critical mass will ensure that, in the coming years, we will be able to meet regulatory, clinical and economic demands in a fast-growing market”.

Nicolas Papillon, CEO and President of OSD, adds:We are very excited about this opportunity to combine our implant ranges with the clinical value of the JAZZ platform, while benefiting from Implanet’s financial and marketing expertise. We had been looking to join forces with a partner in order to deploy the execution of our strategy and provide our products with greater commercial scope, notably in the United States. This merger with Implanet was an obvious choice, as we and its founders share a common desire to turn our two companies into an agile entity, working closely with its customers and determined to increase market share”.

