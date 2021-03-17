 

Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on 8 April 2021 - Information concerning the availability of preparatory documents

A French public limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of €1,478,800,602.50
Registered office: 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps, F-92500 Rueil Malmaison
Registration number 552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
ISIN Code: FR0000125486
Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on 8 April 2021
Information concerning the availability of preparatory documents

The shareholders of VINCI are informed that the Company’s Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting will be held behind closed doors and without shareholders being physically present

 

on Thursday 8 April 2021 at 10.00 a.m.,

at VINCI’s Head Office,

1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps – 92500 Rueil Malmaison.

The advanced notice of meeting of Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting, including the agenda and the text of the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors for approval at the meeting, was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) dated 1 March 2021 under no. 26. This notice is accessible on the Company’s website at www.vinci.com.

The notice of meeting containing the principal methods of participating and voting at the meeting will be published in the issue of the BALO to be published on 19 March 2021. This notice will also be available on the Company's website www.vinci.com.

Documents containing information relating to this meeting will be made available to the Company’s shareholders, in accordance with laws and regulations in force. The documents mentioned in article R. 225-73 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company’s website at www.vinci.com, section Shareholders/General Meeting.

