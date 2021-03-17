 

Sogeclair Annual Results for 2020

Blagnac, France, 17 March 2021-5.35 pm,
Montreal, Canada

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR 2020

Consolidated turnover: €123.1M so that’s -33.5% (of which International -38.0%)
EBITDA (1): €6.5 M
Provisions and charges related to the Covid-19: €14.4 M

SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for the mobility announces today its financial results for the year ended December 31st 2020.

In a market context marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, SOGECLAIR has been reactive:

  • Adaptation measures were initiated as of the 1st half of 2020 (legal simplification, turnaround of the German subsidiary, adaptation of the workforce).
  • At the same time, commercial successes have been achieved with the winning of multi-year contracts, particularly for the Aerospace division.

Overall, the decisions taken in the first half of 2020 have enabled a return to profitability from the second half of 2020.
             

The Board of Directors, meeting on March 11th 2021, closed the annual accounts for 2020.
The audit procedures have been accomplished on the annual accounts.

In €M 2020 2019 2020 / 2019  
 
Turnover 123.1 185.0 -33.5%  
International 64.9 104.7 -38.0%  
EBITDA (1) 6.5 16.9 -61.6%  
As a % of turnover 5.3% 9.1%    
Operational Result -13.3* 8.8    
As a % of turnover -10.8% 4.8%    
Net Result -13.8** 5.8    
Including group share -14.3 5.0    

   (1)      Operating result – other operating income and charges + amortization expenses and operating provisions

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

