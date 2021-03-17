Bright Minds Biosciences Announces Closing of $25.9 Million Unit Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (CSE:DRUG) (“Bright Minds” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of units (the “Units”) of the Company. Eight Capital acted as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner in connection with the Offering on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Stifel GMP, Beacon Securities Limited and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

Pursuant to the terms of the Offering, the Company issued 3,419,883 Units, including 116,883 Units issued pursuant to the exercise of the Underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price per Unit of $7.57 for aggregate gross proceeds of $25,888,514.31. Each Unit consists of one common share (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $9.46 per Warrant until March 17, 2024, subject to adjustment and acceleration in certain events. If the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is greater than $13.25 per Common Share for any 10 consecutive trading days, the Company shall have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is at least 30 trading days following the date of the Company issuing a press release disclosing such acceleration.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for research and development activities, as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters were paid fees for their services in the amount of $916,317.13 plus expenses and received compensation warrants entitling them to purchase an aggregate of 132,666 Common Shares at a price of $7.57 per Common Share for a period of thirty-six months following closing. 39,000 of such compensation warrants will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day.