 

Virbac 2020 current operating income showed strong growth (+37.6% at constant rates and scope), reflecting the excellent evolution of revenue (+5.7% at constant rates and scope) and a sharp decrease in expenses

2020 current operating income showed strong growth (+37.6% at constant rates and scope), reflecting the excellent evolution of revenue (+5.7% at constant rates and scope) and a sharp decrease in expenses in the context of the Covid-19 crisis

The divestment of Sentinel that took place on July 1, 2020 impacted the financial statements for the 2nd half of the year and allowed the group to reduce its debt

 

CONSOLIDATED FIGURES AS OF DECEMBER 31
in € million 		  2020 2019 2020/2019 Change  
Revenue 934.2 938.3 -0.4%  
Change at constant exchange rates     +3.2%  
Change in Revenue at constant exchange rates and scope 1     +5.7%  
 

 

Current operating income before depreciation of assets arising from acquisitions 2

  		128.9 122.4 +5.2%  
as a % of revenue
as a % of revenue at constant rates 		13.8%
14.4% 		13.0%

  		 

  		 
 

Depreciation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions 		 

8.4 		 

15.0 		   
Current operating income 120.5 107.4 +12.2%  
Change in Current operating income at constant exchange rates     +21.6%  
Change in Current operating income at constant exchange rates and scope 1     +37.6%  
Non-recurring expenses and income -65.2 9.4    
Operating income 185.7 98.0 +89.5%  
Current net income 3 78.3 63.4 +23.5%  
Consolidated net income 141.8 54.4 +160.5%  
Including net income - Group share 137.5 51.5 +166.7%  
Shareholders’ equity - Group Share 622.9 517.8 +20.3%  
Net debt 4 -63.4 368.4 -117.2%  
Operating cash flow before interest and taxes 5 171.4 156.5 +9.5%  

1 The change at constant exchange rates and scope is the organic growth, excluding the impact of exchange rate changes, by calculating the indicator for the financial year in question and the indicator for the previous financial year on the basis of identical exchange rates (the exchange rate used is the exchange rate in effect for the previous financial year), and excluding the impact of changes in scope (i.e. excluding Sentinel over both periods).

Virbac 2020 current operating income showed strong growth (+37.6% at constant rates and scope), reflecting the excellent evolution of revenue (+5.7% at constant rates and scope) and a sharp decrease in expenses 2020 current operating income showed strong growth (+37.6% at constant rates and scope), reflecting the excellent evolution of revenue (+5.7% at constant rates and scope) and a sharp decrease in expenses in the context of the Covid-19 crisis The …

