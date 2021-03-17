Virbac 2020 current operating income showed strong growth (+37.6% at constant rates and scope), reflecting the excellent evolution of revenue (+5.7% at constant rates and scope) and a sharp decrease in expenses
2020 current operating income showed strong growth (+37.6% at constant rates and scope), reflecting the excellent evolution of revenue (+5.7% at constant rates and scope) and a sharp decrease in expenses in the context of the Covid-19 crisis
The divestment of Sentinel that took place on July 1, 2020 impacted the financial statements for the 2nd half of the year and allowed the group to reduce its debt
CONSOLIDATED FIGURES AS OF DECEMBER 31
in € million
|2020
|2019
|2020/2019 Change
|Revenue
|934.2
|938.3
|-0.4%
|Change at constant exchange rates
|+3.2%
|Change in Revenue at constant exchange rates and scope 1
|+5.7%
Current operating income before depreciation of assets arising from acquisitions 2
|128.9
|122.4
|+5.2%
as a % of revenue
as a % of revenue at constant rates
13.8%
14.4%
13.0%
Depreciation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions
8.4
15.0
|Current operating income
|120.5
|107.4
|+12.2%
|Change in Current operating income at constant exchange rates
|+21.6%
|Change in Current operating income at constant exchange rates and scope 1
|+37.6%
|Non-recurring expenses and income
|-65.2
|9.4
|Operating income
|185.7
|98.0
|+89.5%
|Current net income 3
|78.3
|63.4
|+23.5%
|Consolidated net income
|141.8
|54.4
|+160.5%
|Including net income - Group share
|137.5
|51.5
|+166.7%
|Shareholders’ equity - Group Share
|622.9
|517.8
|+20.3%
|Net debt 4
|-63.4
|368.4
|-117.2%
|Operating cash flow before interest and taxes 5
|171.4
|156.5
|+9.5%
1 The change at constant exchange rates and scope is the organic growth, excluding the impact of exchange rate changes, by calculating the indicator for the financial year in question and the indicator for the previous financial year on the basis of identical exchange rates (the exchange rate used is the exchange rate in effect for the previous financial year), and excluding the impact of changes in scope (i.e. excluding Sentinel over both periods).
