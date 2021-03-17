 

DGAP-News PIERER Mobility AG: European E-Mobility Competence - VARTA and PIERER Mobility Agree on Strategic Cooperation

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.03.2021, 17:45  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
PIERER Mobility AG: European E-Mobility Competence - VARTA and PIERER Mobility Agree on Strategic Cooperation

17.03.2021 / 17:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News 17th March 2021

European E-Mobility Competence: VARTA and PIERER Mobility Agree on Strategic Cooperation

- Focus on the development of highly efficient battery systems in the electric two-wheeler sector

The two Austrian entrepreneurs Stefan Pierer and Michael Tojner want to cooperate more closely in the e-mobility sector and thus send a strong signal in and from Europe. VARTA and KTM are to send a strong signal in and from Europe with highly efficient battery systems in the electric two-wheeler sector.

VARTA AG is the leading European manufacturer of Li-ion cells and a global innovation and technology leader. PIERER Mobility AG with the brands KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS is the largest European Powered Two-Wheeler manufacturer. The cooperation partners see great potential for the development of a platform battery for light electric vehicles in the field of 48-volt technology with peak outputs of up to approx. 20kW.

"With VARTA Innovation in Graz, we are strongly positioned for VARTA AG's materials research and development in Austria. The site is being massively expanded to drive the development of large battery cell formats for electromobility," says Michael Tojner, CEO of the Montana Tech Components AG group of companies and majority owner of VARTA AG.

"Through our innovative strength, we see ourselves as a technology leader in the two-wheeler sector in Europe and want to set the tone especially in the development of two-wheeled electric vehicles," says Stefan Pierer, CEO of PIERER Mobility AG.

The focus of the cooperation between VARTA and KTM is the development and industrialization of low-voltage battery platforms for vehicles from 250 watts to 20 kilowatts peak power, which achieve a high range and performance.

In particular, cooperation is intended in the following areas:

- Cooperation in the areas of research, development and production

