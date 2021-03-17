 

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings

Paris, Amsterdam, March 17, 2021

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) today announces the completion of the disposals of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings, located in La Défense (Paris region) to French institutional investors. Agreements for the disposals were signed in December 2020.

Village 3 was sold to an institutional fund managed by La Française Real Estate Managers on March 4, 2021.
Village 4 and 6 were sold to institutional funds managed by Perial AM on March 17, 2021.
The total Net Disposal Price1 of both transactions is €213 Mn. With these transactions, and the completion of the SHiFT disposal earlier this year, €0.8 Bn of the €4 Bn European asset disposal programme has been completed.

URW was advised by Ginisty & Associés and Lacourte Raquin Tatar. La Francaise Real Estate Managers was advised by Allez & Associés and Fairway and Perial AM was advised by Oudot & Associés and Ashurst.

Investor Relations
 Samuel Warwood 
Maarten Otte 
+33 1 76 77 58 02 
Maarten.otte@urw.com

Media Relations 
Céline van Steenbrugghe
+33 6 71 89 73 08
celine.vansteenbrugghe@urw.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €56.3 Bn as at December 31, 2020, of which 85% in retail, 8% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 87 shopping centres, including 53 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.
With the support of its 3,100 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com
Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com
Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group

1 Net Disposal Price: Total Acquisition Cost incurred by the acquirer minus all transfer taxes and transaction costs




 

