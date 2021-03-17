Epredia And Paige Announce Global Commercial Distribution Agreement For Digital Pathology Software

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics, and Paige, a global leader in AI-based diagnostic software in pathology, have announced today that they have entered into a commercial distribution agreement for Paige's comprehensive portfolio of diagnostic software solutions.

Under the terms of this agreement, Epredia has been appointed as a global distribution partner of the entire Paige portfolio of imaging diagnostic solutions. In addition, Epredia will have exclusive distribution rights in Japan. In the second quarter of 2021, Epredia will begin to commercialize the Paige solutions alongside existing Epredia products in the United States and major European Countries, further strengthening its comprehensive digital pathology portfolio that already includes the best-in-class CE-marked 3DHistech P1000 scanner*.

The Paige portfolio includes the Paige Platform, a comprehensive imaging solution comprised of a fast, zero-footprint viewer, storage capabilities and AI-based diagnostic software to help pathologists review cases and support their overall workflow.

The FDA-cleared and CE-marked Paige Platform features FullFocus, an intuitive and responsive viewer for pathology scans that supports primary diagnosis and their Data Management solution for storage of pathology scans. The Paige Platform is designed to be compatible with existing pathology solutions, including most scanners, monitors, and laboratory information systems.

Paige's AI-based diagnostic software solutions are designed to increase the number of cases that can be reviewed and with greater confidence and accuracy. Currently Paige Prostate and Paige Breast are CE-marked and available for clinical use outside of the United States. Paige Prostate RUO and Paige Breast RUO are research-use only solutions that are available in the United States.

"We are extremely excited to be entering into this partnership with Paige to commercialize their highly innovative portfolio of AI-based digital pathology solutions," explained John Marotta, President, Epredia and Chief Executive Officer, PHC Holdings Corporation. "We believe that digital pathology is a key part of cancer diagnostics of the future that can greatly improve patient care. We see enormous potential in the Paige portfolio and believe it perfectly complements our existing portfolio. This deal gives us access to a highly innovative portfolio of products that can enable us to deliver on our mission of improving lives by enhancing cancer diagnostics for patients."