Schindler denies acquisition rumors in Handelszeitung

17-March-2021 / 18:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schindler denies acquisition rumors published today by the Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung.

Schindler already denied the rumors directly to Handelszeitung in response to a request for comment by the newspaper. 

It is Schindler policy not to comment on market rumors, but in this specific case the company has decided that a public denial was appropriate and necessary. 


Language: English
Company: Schindler Holding AG
Zugerstrasse 13
6060 Ebikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41414453060
E-mail: corporate.communications@schindler.com
Internet: www.schindler.com
ISIN: CH0024638212, CH0024638196
Valor: 002463821
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
