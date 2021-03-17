EQS-Adhoc Schindler denies acquisition rumors in Handelszeitung
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Schindler denies acquisition rumors published today by the Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung.
Schindler already denied the rumors directly to Handelszeitung in response to a request for comment by the newspaper.
It is Schindler policy not to comment on market rumors, but in this specific case the company has decided that a public denial was appropriate and necessary.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schindler Holding AG
|Zugerstrasse 13
|6060 Ebikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41414453060
|E-mail:
|corporate.communications@schindler.com
|Internet:
|www.schindler.com
|ISIN:
|CH0024638212, CH0024638196
|Valor:
|002463821
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1176465
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
1176465 17-March-2021 CET/CEST
|
