Availability of the 2021 Universal Registration Document, the annual financial report and the report on corporate governance

Societe Generale informs the public that the French version of the 2021 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 17th March 2021.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes:

• the 2020 annual financial report and

• the report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors as well as the related Statutory auditors’ findings.

The annual financial report cross-reference table appears on page 632 of the Universal Registration Document.

The report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors, as well as the related Statutory auditors’ findings, appear respectively on pages 64 to 146 and on page 597 of the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the “Regulated information” section of the Company’s website (http://www.societegenerale.com/en/measuring-our-performance/informatio ...) and on the AMF’s website.

