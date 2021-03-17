 

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES APPROVAL BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO PROCEED WITH A DIVIDEND CONSISTING OF WARRANTS TO PURCHASE THE COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK

New York, New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII:OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com announced today that its Board of Directors has, having completed their feasibility study, given management approval to commence the process of issuing a warrant in the form of a dividend to its shareholders of record. Management has retained SEC counsel to interface with FINRA to proceed with filing the appropriate documents with the intention of paying such dividend as soon as possible. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.

GTII’s chairman and CEO, David Reichman, stated, “ I am pleased with the manner in which the board undertook this matter. Their professionalism and expeditious approach in reviewing the form of warrant agreement gave us an opportunity to offer a potential reward to our loyal shareholders .”

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

