Mercialys Press Release Concerning the Publication of the 2020 Universal Registration Document
Regulatory News:
Mercialys (Paris:MERY) filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on March 17, 2021 under number D.21-0140.
The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes:
- the 2020 annual financial report;
- the Board of Directors’ corporate governance report;
- the statutory auditors’ reports;
- the disclosures concerning the statutory auditors’ fees;
- the sustainability performance report;
- the integrated report, which notably presents the Company’s business model;
- the description of the share buyback program.
This document is available on the Company’s website www.mercialys.com and at its registered office.
