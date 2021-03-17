Mercialys (Paris:MERY) filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on March 17, 2021 under number D.21-0140.

- the 2020 annual financial report;

- the Board of Directors’ corporate governance report;

- the statutory auditors’ reports;

- the disclosures concerning the statutory auditors’ fees;

- the sustainability performance report;

- the integrated report, which notably presents the Company’s business model;

- the description of the share buyback program.

This document is available on the Company’s website www.mercialys.com and at its registered office.

* * *

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

